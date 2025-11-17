30 Horribly Designed Staircases That Are Just An Accident Waiting To Happen, As Shared On This Facebook Group

At the crossroads of architecture and home design lie stairs. They serve an important and practical function and they can serve as important design elements, but as this aptly named Facebook group loves to point out, they can also be downright deadly without the appropriate safety considerations.
Honestly, it takes some talent and creativity to make stairs that are as unsafe as some of the masterpieces on this list. Some seem downright uncomfortable while others present clear tripping hazards or even fool the eyes into hiding individual steps. Let us know which ones you think you’d trip on in the comments.
#1 The Staircase You Take An Enemy Down
Image source: Greta Peterson
#2 When The House Lights Go Down, Good Luck
Image source: Arlo Dykstra
#3 Do They Know That Wheelchair Users Don’t Normally Bunny Hop?
Image source: David Harvey
#4 Left, Picture Of Stairs From Top-The Wood Planks Run Parallel To Stair Edges Seemingly Forming A Flat Surface. Right, Steps Viewed From Bottom After Fall
Image source: Stanna Sims Edwards
#5 This Made My Stomach Swoop
Image source: Adrianne Robbennolt
#6 The ‘Stairs Of Death’ Are A Section Of Stone Steps Built By The Incas, Which Lead To The Top Of Huayna Picchu, In Peru, Which Is One Of The Steep Mountains That Overlooks Machu Picchu
The peak of the mountain is 2,693 metres above sea level and has Inca ruins on top.
You couldn’t pay me a billion dollars to walk up that
Image source: SuperSoul Ever
#7 I Just Fell Down These In My Mind And It Sounded Like Someone Hitting A Gong In A Very Uncoordinated Way
Image source: Victor Merriam
#8 I Wanna See Someone Try This In Heels
Image source: Maria Lewandowska
#9 Yeah, That Is A One-Story Home For Me
Image source: Brad Blackwell
#10 “Stairs” Designed By Francesco Librizzi. It’s Really More Of A Treacherous Ladder. I’d Consider Going Up These. Would Not Be Interested In Going Down Them
Image source: Eve Bensky
#11 A Set Of Steep Stairs Each Step Alternates So That You Can Only Really Put One Foot On A Step At A Time. It’s Also Nearly A Straight Down Angle
Image source: Martin Ellis Everett
#12 Oh No, I’ll Jump, Thanks
Image source: Bec Collier
#13 An Unusual Cuboidal Stairway In The Little Village San Augustin Etla, Oaxaca, Mexico (Vernacular Architecture) They Are Made Out Of Red Stone And In Six Alternating Columns. The Ankle Twister
Image source: Nanners Foster
#14 I Can Already Feel The Concussion
Image source: Greta Peterson
#15 My Shins Hurt Looking At This
Image source: Ria Josephine
#16 When You Don’t Have Enough Space For Stairs! Brilliant Child-Friendly Space With An Observatory Tower Incorporated By Arch. Hiroshi Okamoto
Image source: Kahli-Ann Douglas
#17 Stairs For People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die And Who Enjoy The Nauseating Feeling Of Vertigo
Image source: Devin McLachlan
#18 Sthairs
Image source: Madison Elaine Kruse
#19 Love My New Apartment But These Are The Stairs Leading Up To The Loft. They Feel More Like A Ladder Because Of How Steep They Are. Don’t Get Me Started On How We’re Going To Move Furniture Up There
Image source: Beth Carmen
#20 Honey What’s Wrong, You Haven’t Gone Down The Stairerslide Today
Image source: Victor Merriam
#21 Imy Online Civil Engineer Major Is Starting To Pay Off, Another Satisfied Customer
Image source: Dario Ferrari Fuenzalida
#22 Don’t Roll An Ankle Or Anything
Image source: Joanna Nicole
#23 The Chair There So People Can Sit And Watch The Injuries
Image source: Brad Blackwell
#24 It Looks Like A Human Spine To Me
Image source: Móni Barajas
#25 I Would Like To Have A Word With The Architect Of This Building
Image source: Bia Cambraia
#26 Ventilation Grill At The Bottom Of The Enclosure Suggests That Installing Air Conditioning Was More Desired Than A Usable Stairway. Or These Are Cat Stairs
Image source: Catherine Tait
#27 Expert Difficulty Level Stairs
Image source: Chris Hayes
#28 It’s Beautiful
Image source: Maurice Clopton
#29 Do These Count? They Are In My Son’s Room Btw, And I Quite Like Them
Image source: Marek Wói
#30 The ‘V’ In The Design Is For Very Dangerous
Image source: Melinda Owen Ramsey
