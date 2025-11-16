130 Marvel Jokes To Tell Your Avengers-Loving Friends

If you tell me you have never seen a Marvel movie, I’m going to assume that you are either an alien from a galaxy far away or are concealing the truth. Whether you love Marvel movies, hate Marvel movies, or openly support DC just to annoy your younger sibling, you have most definitely seen at least one MCU installment.
The peculiarity of Marvel movies is that, unlike standalone films, they create a whole universe. It’s no longer only about the big screen, but also art, fanfics, mashups, crossovers, and even superhero jokes. Fans have taken jokes for comics to a new level, turning them into an art of their own.
The studio provides a good portion of the laughs too. Easter eggs in Marvel movies can often squeeze a chuckle out of viewers, and the writers make sure to include witty banter in the dialogues as well. Whether you prefer princess Shuri, who keeps poking fun at her brother T’Challa, or Spiderman’s best friend Ned with his hilarious reactions, there are plenty of funny Marvel characters to choose from. And even the ones that are supposed to be all serious will have you doubled over with a side-splitting remark every now and then.
If you like strange (or should I say, Dr. Strange?) puns, you will find a huge number of them in this article, alongside other Avengers jokes. By the way, I am really curious to know who you consider to be the funniest Marvel character, so tell me in the comments.
#1
Knock! Knock! Who is out there? Doctor. Doctor Who? No! Doctor Strange!
#2
What does Peter Parker tell people he does for a living?
Web designer.
#3
How much does it cost to kill Tony Stark’s family?
One Buck.
#4
What happens when Iron Man, Thor, and Hulk walk into IKEA?
Avengers assemble!
#5
What are the security guards out of the Samsung store called?
Guardians of the galaxy.
#6
Why is Thor’s brother great at sneaking around?
He is very Loki.
#7
What was Iron Man not satisfied with his new assistant?
Well, he wasn’t Happy.
#8
What happens when you cross Quicksilver with the Hulk?
The Fast and the Furious.
#9
What did Thor say when he came across a rabbit on his way?
Hey, raccoon!
#10
Why was Captain America patiently waiting for so long to wield Mjolnir?
He did not want to steal Thor’s thunder.
#11
What do you get when Iron Man takes off his suit?
Stark naked.
#12
Why was Thanos so crazy?
He snapped!
#13
How will you determine that you are in a Marvel movie?
You are bound to bump into Stan Lee randomly at some point in your life.
#14
What is Hulk’s mashed potatoes known as?
Hulk’s mash!
#15
The Avengers forced Black Widow to turn her GPS on because she is always Romanoff.
#16
Where can you find the home page of Spider-Man?
On the web.
#17
How is Aluminum Man different from Iron Man?
Iron Man defeats villains but Aluminum Man can only foil their attempts.
#18
What’s always missing from Tony Stark’s kitchen?
The Pepper pots.
#19
Why does Hulk recycle most of the trash at home?
He likes to go green.
#20
What is Dr. Strange’s cousin’s name who cannot do magic?
Doctor Normal.
#21
What is the common thing between Benedict Cumberbatch and his Marvel character?
The last names of each are strange.
#22
Why did Aquaman not join the Marvel Comic Universe and end up joining the DC Universe?
He was hydra-phobic.
#23
Where do the Avengers go to drink coffee?
Starkbucks.
#24
What does Groot say when he becomes angry and acts brutish?
“I am Groot.”
#25
Which month is the least favorite of Spider-Man?
Ock-tober.
#26
Which Avenger is the best gardener?
The Hulk, because of his green thumb.
#27
Why were the Avengers fighting blind after Infinity War?
They lost their Vision.
#28
If Captain America’s shield is vibranium, what is Hawkeye’s shield?
Quicksilver.
#29
What was T’Challa’s nickname as a baby?
Black Pampers.
#30
The Eternals are the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe. They were the only team powerful enough to destroy the franchise.
#31
What species of spider is friendly with all of the Avengers and lives in their headquarters?
A Black Widow.
#32
What OS do the supervillains of the Marvel Comic Universe use?
Than OS.
#33
When Odin got a leak in the bathroom, who did he call?
The jani-Thor.
#34
What would be the name of a group chat with Hulk, Thanos, and Iron Man?
SnapChat.
#35
What would you get if you cross Captain America with Hulk?
The Star-Spangled Banner.
#36
What would you call Hulk if he didn’t shave for quite some time?
Mark Scuffulo.
#37
What is Bruce Banner called when he does not want to speak to anyone?
The incredible sulk.
#38
How does the Hulk feel when he wears a suit?
He looks smashing.
#39
What was Captain America called when he was young?
Lieutenant America.
#40
Why was Peter torn up about joining the Avengers?
Because his uncle Ben would never tell him to turn down the offer, but his aunt May.
#41
Which superhero loves to run in marathons?
Irun Man.
#42
What should you tell people when you’re looking for Captain Marvel’s cat?
That you’re on a wild Goose chase.
#43
Marvel announced the first episode of the next season of “What If” It’s called “The DCU was Good”
#44
What does Tony Stark use while cooking?
Pepper.
#45
Why did Iron Man’s tuxedo range not work out?
It was not his strong suit!
#46
What is Dora the Explorer called when she wears an Iron Man costume?
FeDora.
#47
If you cross a dog and an Avenger, you end up with a Labra-Thor.
#48
Why did Marvel fire Mark Ruffalo?
They don’t need him. After all, Hulk is just a big banner.
#49
Which color do all the lights in Wanda’s apartment have?
No idea, but they can be turned on with a Scarlet Switch.
#50
Which baseball position is Spider-Man’s favorite?
The outfield. He loves the flies.
#51
Why did Iron Man think that Thanos is pessimistic?
He’s a universe half-empty kind of person.
#52
Which Marvel character is the readiest for the summer?
Tan-os.
#53
If Ironman and the Silver Surfer teamed up, would they be alloys?
#54
Avengers: Endgame is usually seen as Marvel’s longest movie, but that’s not true. It’s their twenty-second film.
#55
Rumor has it Marvel is gonna make a movie about Iron Woman. The cast will have a FeMale.
#56
What is the favorite song of Hulk?
‘It’s Not Easy Being Green.’
#57
What do the Avengers call Bruce Banner when he is injured Hulk?
Bruised Banner.
#58
Was fixing the universe hard for the Hulk?
No, it was a snap.
#59
How does Odin’s son feel after carrying around Mjolnir all day?
He feels Thor.
#60
Which Marvel actress got arrested for stealing a truck of soft French cheese?
Brie Larceny.
#61
Whenever Groot gets a load of money, he shouts, “I am loot.”
#62
Thanos’s snap in infinity war would’ve had a greater impact if Marvel made it seem that half of the audience wasn’t there, but apparently, only DC movies can do that.
#63
Marvel Studios is now against hair coloring. In fact, their next film is about a group of people that never dye.
#64
What Marvel Superhero is the best at HTML?
Spiderman.
#65
Caitlin Jenner just signed a deal with Marvel. She is going to be in the new Ex-Men film.
#66
What’s Captain Marvel’s favorite cheese?
Brie.
#67
Did you hear about Marvel wanting to buy the NHL?
They want to rename the championship trophy, The Stan Lee Cup.
#68
What did Wolverine do when he was working at a salad bar?
He was shredding carrots.
#69
What did people think of the new fashion line of The Incredible Hulk?
It was all the rage.
#70
Which superhero wins all singing competitions?
Captain American Idol!
#71
How does Yondu get baby Star-Lord to sleep?
Rocket.
#72
What is Peter Parker called when he is in a bad mood?
Angry Neighborhood Spider-Man.
#73
What does Hawkeye like to wear with his suits?
A bow tie.
#74
The second Avengers movie left a lot of unanswered questions. Does anyone know how old Ultron actually is?
#75
Why does Thor’s brother never make a good impression at parties?
He’s too Low-key.
#76
A Marvel antihero who loves talking in puns and cracks wordplay jokes is the Pun-isher.
#77
Marvel is working on a Spiderman reboot for Greek audiences. Featuring the adventures of Pita Parker.
#78
Disney just tweeted that they won’t be making new Marvel Universe movies, but the Tweet was cut short. Looks like they ran out of characters.
#79
How do you get Batman into the Marvel Universe?
Hang him on the wall. Now he’s a Bruce Banner.
#80
Did you hear about the new Marvel hero? He’s a Mexican guy that can clone himself… I think he’s called Juan Division.
#81
My store is currently selling Marvel-branded socks. I’m probably not going to buy any because I’m sure they will make my feet all Thor.
#82
What Should Marvel’s Falcon’s new name be?
Bald Eagle.
#83
Marvel is developing a new superhero who has the ability to remotely edit people’s DNA. He will be called “Gene Hackman.”
#84
Who’s the favorite author of Thor?
Thoreau.
#85
What would Thor do if he finds an injured person?
Norse him.
#86
What is the favorite food of Thor?
Thor-tillas.
#87
Why did Thor take so long to look for his brother?
He failed to Lokite him.
#88
Thor: Knock! Knock!
Loki: Who is out there?
Thor: Father adopted.
Loki: Father adopted who?
Thor: You!!!
#89
Which Avenger is always out in the sun?
Cap-tan America!
#90
What did Captain America say at the beginning of the orchestra?
“Avengers, ensemble!”
#91
What would Baby Groot’s character’s name be if he was Winnie the Pooh’s best friend?
Twiglet.
#92
Which is the favorite outdoor sport that Spider-Man loves?
Fly fishing.
#93
Why is Spider-Man so good at playing baseball?
He catches flies very well.
#94
What do you result in when you cross an ear of corn with Spider-Man?
Cobwebs.
#95
What did Iron Man angrily say to Spiderman?
“Quit bugging me.”
#96
Why do the Avengers use the Hulk to advertise their services?
He’s essentially a giant Banner.
#97
What do you call it when Iron Man does a cartwheel?
A ferrous wheel.
#98
Why are the Avengers so handy with tools?
They’re always assembling.
#99
Did you know that each Avenger, on average, can only have about ten minutes of screen time?
It’s a little mean.
#100
What kind of car does Black Panther like to drive?
A T’Challanger.
#101
Do you think “Hawk the Herald Angels Sing” is Hawkeye’s favorite holiday song?
#102
Who’s the famous comedian in the Black Panther movie?
Wakanda Sykes.
#103
Which Marvel villain loves Thanksgiving the most?
Goblin.
#104
Why did all the MARVEL Netflix shows disappear?
SNAP!
#105
What is Thor’s favorite element?
Thorium.
#106
How do Ant-Man and the Wasp travel?
They take the buzz.
#107
What will the Avengers movie where there is a battle of the media conglomerate Comcast be called?
It will be called Xfinity War.
#108
Why did Thanos knit himself a glove after losing the gauntlet in Endgame?
Because he wanted an Infi-knit-y Gauntlet.
#109
Which supervillain gets sick while flying to destroy New York?
The Green Goblin.
#110
Why did Spider-Man fail to be the hero and save the day?
He refused to get out of his bath.
#111
Where did Spider-Man take his parent’s car?
Out for a spin.
#112
Which month is Spider-Man’s favorite?
Web-ruary.
#113
How did Spider-Man learn how to make his spider suit?
The World Wide Web.
#114
What does Tony Stark usually eat in the morning?
Iron Bran.
#115
When does Tony Stark stand in the rain?
To get a bit of rust.
#116
What do you call the King of Asgard when he lives in Williamsburg?
A hips-thor.
#117
Which Avenger is the most trustworthy?
The Credible Hulk.
#118
Why did Spider-Man join the swim team?
Because he had webbed feet.
#119
Why does Thanos get unlimited hot beverages everywhere he goes?
He has the Gauntlet of Infinite-tea.
#120
What did Black Widow say to Hawkeye?
“You make me quiver.”
#121
What is Marvel’s new, SPIDER-MAN-themed trophy?
A box of Uncle Ben’s rice with a bullet inside.
#122
Which Pink Floyd song is Gamora’s favorite song?
‘Green is the color.’
#123
Who does an eye patch and cannot feel cold?
Nick Furry.
#124
Why was the second Avengers movie ‘Age of Ultron’ so confusing?
Because nobody knows how old Ultron is.
#125
What is Spider-Man’s favorite day of the week?
Flyday.
#126
Where do the Avengers go to get their laundry pressed?
Iron Man.
#127
What do the Avengers shout when they hit a golf ball?
“Thor!”
#128
My wife said she was leaving me because of my weird obsession with Marvel characters. I said, “Please Yondu that.”
#129
How many characters from the Marvel Comic Universe will it take to change a lightbulb?
Only one.
#130
What is Ironman’s favorite movie?
Ferrous Bueller.
Follow Us