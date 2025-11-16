50 People Who Took Their Family Photo Recreations To The Next Level (New Pics)

If you haven’t heard of this heartwarming trend, the chances are you were off to the moon. Because people have been recreating their old and dusty family photographs with pretty amazing results.
There’s something quite otherworldly about looking at people doing the exact same things they did many years ago. But it’s not only the time that sets these two photographs apart, it’s also all the experiences that happened between them, the transformations people went through, the ups and downs they conquered.
So today, we are taking a walk to see some of the loveliest and most soul-soothing family photograph recreations staring the same people, the same composition, sometimes even the same place and clothing, as in the old photograph. The modern remakes suggest that even when the world changes beyond recognition, there’s something inside every one one of us that stay the same.
Psst! More family photo recreations await in our previous features here and here.
#1 Veteran And His Wife Recreate Their Wedding Photos
Image source: NewCarthagea
#2 My Dad Passed Away When I Was 1. I Like To Think He’d Be Happy With How Much We Look Alike
Image source: mountain55man77
#3 35 Years Ago I Met This Amazing Man. Love Him Even More Today
Image source: muzzpete
#4 I Saw The Apron While Shopping, And Decided To Do A Remake Of My Mother’s Favorite Picture For Christmas. 23 Years Apart
Image source: Deeplight
#5 We Recreated One Of My Favorite Photos A Few Years Later
Image source: kitterific
#6 The World Needs More Fathers Who Stick Around Like This
Image source: kingjosiah96
#7 We Had To Put My Dog Of 16 Years Down Yesterday, But Before We Did We Recreated Our Favourite Photo With Him
Image source: weezabeeb
#8 18 Years Later We’re Back On The Beach
Image source: Gabriel Santos
#9 My Parents Always Told Me I Looked Like My Dad’s Mom But I Never Got To Meet Her. Here’s My Grandmother Holding My Dad vs. Me Holding My Son, Taken Exactly 63 Years Apart
Image source: nancyxxu
#10 These Pictures Were Taken At The Same Restaurant, But About 2 Years Apart. He’s Lost 90 Lbs And I’ve Lost 135 Lbs
We wanted to be healthy so we could grow old gracefully together, and be around as long as possible for our kids. So grateful for this journey with my best friend!
Image source: aworsh
#11 Then And Now: Couple Recreates Wedding Photos After 50 Years Of Being Married
Image source: boredpanda.com, Two Hoyles Photography
#12 My Sister And I Graduating Headstart vs. Us Graduating College
Image source: void590
#13 This Man Waits Years To Recreate This Pic
Image source: _shadjay
#14 First Flight With Dad. So Special. 12 Years Difference
Image source: jasmijnvwvd
#15 My Parents Recreated Their Honeymoon Picture 40 Years Later
Image source: Old_but_New
#16 Me And My Dad. 1982 And 2021. Both Age 20, 39 Years Apart
Image source: IneedThepiano
#17 Same Drama
Image source: NazliNazNazli
#18 From Having One To Being One Happy Father’s Day
Image source: nharshul
#19 A Lot Can Change In 22 Years. Some Things Never Do
Image source: lilpaulie
#20 My Aunt And Uncle Just Celebrated Their 55th Wedding Anniversary. Top Photo 1967 Bottom 2022
Image source: ATLjeweler
#21 My Grandparents’ 53rd Anniversary Is Today
Image source: JulianRob37
#22 We Were Destined To Get This Titanic Set (1998 vs. 2022)
Image source: blitzangel
#23 Me And My Great Uncle 24 Years Apart
Image source: IdontSparkle
#24 Me Holding My Son At My HS Graduation vs. Me Holding My Son At His HS Graduation
Image source: bigK24
#25 Bindi Irwin And Her Husband Recreate Her Mom And Dad’s Pregnancy Photo
Image source: bindisueirwin
#26 I Remade This Picture Of My Grandma From 1945 For My Dad For Father’s Day. I Didn’t Realize How Much I Looked Like Her
Image source: allovia
#27 My Dad And His Siblings In 1969. Then They Recreated It 50 Years Later
Image source: irish89
#28 My Daughter And My Wife Wearing The Same Dress 28 Years Apart. Made Me Smile
Image source: lightningcrane31
#29 My Grandmother At A Homecoming Football Game In 1957, And Me In The Same Dress 60 Years Later
Image source: Jazzmattazzz
#30 Our Baby Came Home For The Weekend Before College Starts Tomorrow. Not Much Has Changed
Image source: ortizda26
#31 Arnold Schwarzenegger And His Son. Some Things Never Change
Image source: Arnold Schwarzenegger
#32 My Husband And His Two Older Brothers
Image source: CarrieAnnSmith5
#33 The Day We Got Our Puppy, And 11 Years Later
Image source: reddit.com
#34 My Nana And My Little Sister, 64 Years Apart. They’re Nearly Identical
Image source: ominous-owl
#35 Not On Wilkerson Street, But I Grabbed A Photo For A “Then And Now” While I Had A Chance. 61 Years Apart And Still In Love. Life Goals If I’ve Ever Seen Them
Image source: WhatAFineWasteOfTime
#36 My Dad And I (Right 1993) And My Son And I (Left 2016)
Image source: CanIGoHomeYet
#37 My Family Christmas Photo Recreated 20 Years Later
Image source: NateTrib
#38 Side By Side Of My Grandfather At His Wedding And Myself
Image source: expectopatronumdmb41
#39 Cousins In 1998 vs. Now. Not Much Has Changed
Image source: dokidokiStrider
#40 My Grandparents. Then And Now
Image source: maxxhock
#41 2008 Picture Recreation 13 Years Later. For Context, The Boys Were 4 And 6. Now They Are Both Well Over 6 Feet Tall
Image source: lilcowdoc
#42 Family Visits Are About Quality Time & Recreating Photos
Image source: mrskrisromero
#43 I Wonder What My Grandchildren Will Experience 100 Years From Now? One Thing I Know, Is My Sisters And I Are Creating A Legacy For Them. Even 20 Years Apart We Still Have It
Image source: thebodywisedancer
#44 My Mom And I Getting “Called To The Bar” As Lawyers 35 Years Apart. 1981 To 2016
Image source: lannart123
#45 So We Did A Thing Yesterday. It May Have Taken Us All Day Be We Had So Much Fun Doing It. Happy Father’s Day Dad
Image source: mandyeib
#46 My Father And His Father, In Kiev When He Was A Baby In 1920, And Then In Poland In 1941 Shortly Before He Was Picked Up And Put In Labor Camp
Image source: Outrageous_Bell4293
#47 We’re The Wikipedia “High Five” Couple, Now We’re Married And Teaching It To Our Kids. Up High
Image source: musicismath
#48 2009-2019
Image source: RobertIrwin
#49 2000 To 2022
Image source: dmelvey
#50 Every Graduation From UG-PhD We Have Managed To Recreate The Original “Awkward Family Photo”. Last Night Was No Exception
Image source: _VicBrennan
Follow Us