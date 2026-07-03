Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet

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In theory, your partner is supposed to be the person you can be most honest with. But in practice, it isn’t always as simple as it sounds. There are times when you know the truth will sting, and figuring out how to say it without breaking their heart can feel impossible.

One woman turned to Reddit for advice after realizing she’s grown repulsed by her boyfriend of 7 years. She still loves him, but his habits, appearance and lifestyle have changed so drastically that she can barely stand to be touched by him. Now she’s desperate to figure out how to bring it up.

Read the full story below.

After 7 years together, the woman has started feeling repulsed by her boyfriend

Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet

Image credits: garakta_studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet

But she still loves him, so she’s turning to the internet in hopes of figuring out what to do

Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet

Image credits: SockPuppetOrSth

Readers were divided, with some urging her to leave and others saying she should give him a chance to change

Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet
Woman Opens Up About Being Repulsed By Boyfriend, Gets A Reality Check From The Internet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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