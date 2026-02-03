“Where Have I Seen Them?”: 30 Side Characters For You To Match To Films And TV Shows

by

Most people love a great hero. Yet, however brilliant and flawless they may be, our attention is often drawn towards the seemingly more interesting, quirky, relatable, and funny supporting characters. So forget the heroes for a second, and turn your mind’s eye to the sidekicks and helpers.

In this quiz, you’ll face questions about the side characters from various films and TV shows. Some may be iconic sidekicks; some, short but sweet appearances. See if you can recognize them all!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Where Have I Seen Them?”: 30 Side Characters For You To Match To Films And TV Shows

Image credits: cottonbro studio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
28 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Kids Won’t Stop Talking About
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Unwritten Rules Among Women That They Secretly Agree On Without Having To Talk About, As Shared Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
A Straight Male’s Defense of Hit Show Project Runway
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2016
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 02-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2025
People Are Applauding This Business For Putting Up A Poster That Puts Covidiots In Their Place
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Classical Art Memes That Prove The Struggle Has Been Real Through All Eras Of Time (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025