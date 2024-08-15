Maurice Benard Addresses General Hospital Recast Rumors

Maurice Benard, who has portrayed Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital since August 1993, has addressed recent recast rumors circulating among fans. After over three decades in the role, Benard remains an iconic figure in daytime television.
Benard took to social media to clarify his position, expressing his passion for the character and gratitude towards fans. He shared,
Over 30 years at the same job and still having fun. I love the people and I love the character. And of course the loyalty of the audience.
Maurice’s Love for Playing Sonny Corinthos
Maurice Benard first joined the cast of GH back in August 1993, so he’s been playing the role of Sonny for over three decades!
It’s clear that Benard has a great time bringing Sonny to life and hanging out with so many familiar faces that he’s come to adore.
Amidst swirling rumors about a potential recast, Benard’s statements provide relief to long-time viewers who have grown attached to his portrayal of the mob boss. Based on Benard’s dedication to the character and the joy he finds in portraying Sonny, there are no plans to replace him anytime soon.
This confirmation from Maurice should put to rest any concerns fans have regarding a shift in casting. With his heartfelt appreciation for both the character and the loyal audience, it’s safe to say that Sonny Corinthos will continue to be a cornerstone of General Hospital.
