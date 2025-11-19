If You Think Your Facial Recognition Skills Are Better Than An iPhone’s, This ‘Identify The Celeb By Their Lips’ Quiz Is Your Perfect Match

by

It might be easy trying to identify celebrities from their eyes in the previous trivia, because as the saying goes, eyes are the windows to the soul, but this time it might be a little more tricky. You will identify celebs only from their mouths, and as we know, lip fillers now have the power to completely transform a person’s look. In this challenge, there are 20 mouths—each belonging to a well-known celebrity—and your mission will be to identify the celebrities by the pictures of their mouths only.

Get ready to put a name to those faces—or lips, in this case!

