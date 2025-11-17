35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

On the internet, funny trends pop up all the time. You might’ve heard of “girl math“. Initially, it was a light-hearted and witty joke. It served as a playful way for women to justify their spending habits by pretending they had a unique method for calculating expenses. It wasn’t meant to be a serious analysis of mathematical abilities but just a fun way to enjoy spending on things you like.

Like many online phenomena, “girl math” took an unexpected turn. It evolved from a joke into an argument when some men online took it a tad too seriously. Instead of recognizing it as playful banter, they saw it as an opportunity to criticize women for lacking math skills. The situation escalated into a gendered debate about mathematical mastery, giving rise to a new internet trend: “boy math.”

The emergence of “boy math” posts was a response to the fuss over “girl math.” Women who started the joke felt unfairly targeted. So, they decided to create a jest about men as well. “Boy math” involves women sharing funny and ridiculous things men do. It’s like a way to say, “Hey, we can all share a laugh without taking things too seriously.” Scroll down to join in on the fun!

#1

Image source: buggirl

#2

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: racheltrains

#3

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: DoItBetty

#4

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: caseyjohnston

#5

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: _Ukwazi

#6

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: wagatwe

#7

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: AOC

#8

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: angelinechxpman

#9

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: moor_chanoir

#10

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: Ilhan

#11

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: MDragon_12

#12

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: tastefullysaucy

#13

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: Schrebetwittig

#14

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: Mambwe2004

#15

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: dom__dotty

#16

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: anafree2bme

#17

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: butdarkacademia

#18

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: VeryBadLlama

#19

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: buggirl

#20

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: Strangemami

#21

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: ulxma

#22

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: VickyPearl_J

#23

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: MissGinaDarling

#24

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: brixalexiss

#25

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: Hibzster

#26

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: DrFunmiwilliams

#27

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: purplbunni

#28

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: abrenespeaks

#29

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: d_la_reina

#30

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: ChristineeeeeeO

#31

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: MuvaWithWap

#32

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: ChipoAutumn

#33

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: AllysonRHood

#34

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: RaeWitte

#35

35 Absurd Examples Of “Boy Math” That Make Absolutely Zero Sense To Everyone Else

Image source: SupernovaMomma

