Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing Someone’s Ever Done To You?

Life is full of strange encounters! We want to hear the weirdest things people have done to you—funny, awkward, or just plain bizarre.
#1
To me? Or around me? Cuz I have several.
I watched my brother in law try to make one of those DIY alcohol stoves from a soda can and set his whole arm on fire. He went running thru the house screaming at the top of his lungs. Did I mention this man is a seasoned 25 year paramedic? My sister ran after him while I ran to the garage to make sure he hadn’t set anything else on fire. He was fine, just dramatic.
My sister was slicing a tomato on the mandoline slicer and took off the tips of her fingers. I had to hold them on and put pressure on them until her husband arrived in the ambulance. At which point my sister, who cannot handle the sight of blood at all, whom i had been barely keeping conscious because she kept half passing out.. she fully passes out and I am stuck holding her hand in the air while her husband bandaged her up. She was fine, just dramatic.
My sister ( consider this the theme ) got upset at a guy who was trying to date her in high school, decided to turn her nose up and walk away all dramatically… yeah she walked into those safety doors with the crisscross wire between panes of glass so hard she c*****d it, busted her nose pretty bad and the school called 911. I had to hold her face while we waited. She was fine, just dramatic.
( Continuing said theme ) My sister, whom I swear by everything I hold secret, sacred and holy, decided she was gonna learn to drive a stick shift. My mom convinced my dad to teach her as a dad/daughter kind of thing. He went into it terrified as my sister is a walking natural disaster. She backed into a cinder block wall 20-30 minutes in. I was in the back seat tryin to calm dad down because I sincerely thought he was gonna have a heart attack. Went to trade seats and she took her foot off the clutch and the car jumped. I was half way out and the door slammed into my leg. I was fine, just dramatic. My dad never recovered.
#2
someone once asked me if socks can have divorces
#3
We lived in a quiet neighborhood. I was a couple of months pregnant, and went up to bed, leaving the porch light on, a lamp on in the living room, and the front door halfway open for my husband, who was working late.
I was sound asleep, and woke to him shouting for me–“was I all right?” Turns out the porch railings were smeared with blood, drops and smears on the porch floor, on the door handle, on the porch wall by the door. He was scared to pieces that something horrible had happened to me.
I came downstairs and we called the police non-emergency line and asked if they had any reports of incidents in our neighborhood: turns out a young man had accidentally cut himself pretty seriously on a broken bottle. He saw our porch light, and came to the door. When he didn’t see anyone in the living room, he left and got help somewhere else.
The next morning, I was astonished at the amount of blood on the porch, and followed the trail along the sidewalk for half a block. No wonder my husband was scared!
