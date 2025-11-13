30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Picking the right, unique gift for someone you barely know or know too well, is probably the hardest task ever. And sometimes, after skipping through hundreds of gift ideas, you might just decide to go with some hilarious gag gift and end the struggles before you lose it completely. And if laughter is the best medicine, then the receivers of these Christmas gifts will probably never get sick.
Now, we can all agree that being presented with a well thought out, creative gift is a truly pleasurable experience, but not everyone gets what they expect! That’s why Bored Panda decided to take a look at some of the most unexpected and funny gifts that people got this year.
From crazy packaging pranks to hilariously oversized clothes – this funny gift ideas list won’t disappoint you. However, our personal favorite is the present consisting of two suitcases that a 24-year-old living with his parents got for Christmas. Ho ho ho!
#1 My Friend’s Sister Had Some Fun With His Gift Wrapping
Image source: icantdrive75
#2 My Bro Told My Grandma, Jokingly, He Wanted 100 Things From The Dollar Store For Christmas, Grandma Doesnt Like Being Challenged
Image source: AceWayne4
#3 My Brother Never Fails To Disappoint With His Personalised Christmas Gifts – This Year He Made Me A Calendar
Image source: kezzamanezza
#4 I’m 24 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas
Image source: cheetahkk
#5 Brother Killed It At Christmas Exchange
Image source: Lictalon
#6 I Photoshopped Myself To Be My Own Awkward Family. Yes, They Are All Me (Bodies Included). Yes, I Did Go To The Beach And Take The Pictures. Yes People Did Stare. Yes, I Did Send This Out To My Family And Friends For The Holidays
Image source: brynnshu
#7 Son Wanted Beats For Christmas. I Delivered
Image source: granobo
#8 Our 8-Year-Old Son Woke Up Early This Morning To Put Together Stockings For Me And His Mom… Which Were Plastic Bags Full Of What You See Here
Image source: fried_eggs_and_ham
#9 My Neighbor Brought Us A Plate Of Christmas Cookies. After Eating The Whole Plate, We Found This On The Bottom
Image source: gurmeet091
#10 My Crooked Eyed Granny Knit Me Some Socks For Christmas
Image source: Jacobthezombie
#11 Responsible Parents Inspect Their Children’s Gifts
Image source: TempestWest
#12 I’m 24 And Do Not Live With My Parents And This Is What They Got Me
Image source: EightBitBite
#13 Gave My Dad A Blanket With My Face On It, Because I’ve Always Wanted To Give Someone A Blanket With My Face On It
Image source: Captain_Davey
#14 I Ordered My Girlfriend A Collage Blanket Covered In Photos Of Myself, And They Sent Another Family’s Blanket. Gave It To Her Anyway
Image source: stvntckr
#15 I’m 28 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas
Image source: damitbobsaget
#16 When I’m In Charge Of Getting My Moms Christmas Gift
Image source: raychh
#17 My Friend Got An Apple Watch For Christmas From His Wife
Image source: Chaddcl0ps
#18 My Sister In Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas
Image source: deepsouthsloth
#19 I Was Overjoyed With My Brother’s Sweet Gift
Image source: Thriftch0p
#20 So It Took About 2.5 Hours To Open Everything Up… Thank You Very Much, Santa!
Image source: wabash9000
#21 Morgan And Her Wonderful Brother
Image source: SereneMango
#22 Oh Man! I Hope It’s A Puppy
Image source: Chief5000
#23 For Christmas My Great Aunt Gifted Me Moisturiser That’s Twelve Years Out Of Date
Image source: BloomValor
#24 Secret Santa Gift From Co-Worker Today. He Was Supposed To Keep It Under $20 But This Is Absolutely Priceless
Image source: d8ms
#25 He Asked For A Kindle For Christmas. So, I Gave Him A Ken Doll… Then A Kindle
Image source: Sfarts69
#26 My Stepson Has Had To “Secretly” Carry Around This Box And Hide It From Me For The Past Two Days, Not Knowing That It’s Actually His New Xbox
Image source: ruca316
#27 Couldn’t Afford To Get My Wife A Lexus For Christmas So I Got Her One Of Their Bows Instead And Put It On Her Car
Image source: JeremyMcLellan
#28 My Husband Loves His Christmas Present
Image source: Gypsyrawr
#29 What Happens In My Family When You Simply Write “Amazon” On Your Christmas Wish List
Image source: KennethRay
#30 The Boyfriend Told Me He’d Get Me The Greatest Gift Ever For Christmas
Image source: kimbeelss
