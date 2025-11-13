30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

by

Picking the right, unique gift for someone you barely know or know too well, is probably the hardest task ever. And sometimes, after skipping through hundreds of gift ideas, you might just decide to go with some hilarious gag gift and end the struggles before you lose it completely. And if laughter is the best medicine, then the receivers of these Christmas gifts will probably never get sick.

Now, we can all agree that being presented with a well thought out, creative gift is a truly pleasurable experience, but not everyone gets what they expect! That’s why Bored Panda decided to take a look at some of the most unexpected and funny gifts that people got this year.

From crazy packaging pranks to hilariously oversized clothes – this funny gift ideas list won’t disappoint you. However, our personal favorite is the present consisting of two suitcases that a 24-year-old living with his parents got for Christmas. Ho ho ho!

#1 My Friend’s Sister Had Some Fun With His Gift Wrapping

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: icantdrive75

#2 My Bro Told My Grandma, Jokingly, He Wanted 100 Things From The Dollar Store For Christmas, Grandma Doesnt Like Being Challenged

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: AceWayne4

#3 My Brother Never Fails To Disappoint With His Personalised Christmas Gifts – This Year He Made Me A Calendar

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: kezzamanezza

#4 I’m 24 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: cheetahkk

#5 Brother Killed It At Christmas Exchange

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Lictalon

#6 I Photoshopped Myself To Be My Own Awkward Family. Yes, They Are All Me (Bodies Included). Yes, I Did Go To The Beach And Take The Pictures. Yes People Did Stare. Yes, I Did Send This Out To My Family And Friends For The Holidays

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source:  brynnshu

#7 Son Wanted Beats For Christmas. I Delivered

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: granobo

#8 Our 8-Year-Old Son Woke Up Early This Morning To Put Together Stockings For Me And His Mom… Which Were Plastic Bags Full Of What You See Here

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: fried_eggs_and_ham

#9 My Neighbor Brought Us A Plate Of Christmas Cookies. After Eating The Whole Plate, We Found This On The Bottom

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: gurmeet091

#10 My Crooked Eyed Granny Knit Me Some Socks For Christmas

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Jacobthezombie

#11 Responsible Parents Inspect Their Children’s Gifts

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: TempestWest

#12 I’m 24 And Do Not Live With My Parents And This Is What They Got Me

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: EightBitBite

#13 Gave My Dad A Blanket With My Face On It, Because I’ve Always Wanted To Give Someone A Blanket With My Face On It

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Captain_Davey

#14 I Ordered My Girlfriend A Collage Blanket Covered In Photos Of Myself, And They Sent Another Family’s Blanket. Gave It To Her Anyway

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: stvntckr

#15 I’m 28 And Still Living With My Parents. This Is What I Got For Christmas

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: damitbobsaget

#16 When I’m In Charge Of Getting My Moms Christmas Gift

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: raychh

#17 My Friend Got An Apple Watch For Christmas From His Wife

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Chaddcl0ps

#18 My Sister In Law Got Steve Buscemi Leggings For Christmas

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: deepsouthsloth

#19 I Was Overjoyed With My Brother’s Sweet Gift

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Thriftch0p

#20 So It Took About 2.5 Hours To Open Everything Up… Thank You Very Much, Santa!

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: wabash9000

#21 Morgan And Her Wonderful Brother

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: SereneMango

#22 Oh Man! I Hope It’s A Puppy

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Chief5000

#23 For Christmas My Great Aunt Gifted Me Moisturiser That’s Twelve Years Out Of Date

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: BloomValor

#24 Secret Santa Gift From Co-Worker Today. He Was Supposed To Keep It Under $20 But This Is Absolutely Priceless

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: d8ms

#25 He Asked For A Kindle For Christmas. So, I Gave Him A Ken Doll… Then A Kindle

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Sfarts69

#26 My Stepson Has Had To “Secretly” Carry Around This Box And Hide It From Me For The Past Two Days, Not Knowing That It’s Actually His New Xbox

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: ruca316

#27 Couldn’t Afford To Get My Wife A Lexus For Christmas So I Got Her One Of Their Bows Instead And Put It On Her Car

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: JeremyMcLellan

#28 My Husband Loves His Christmas Present

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: Gypsyrawr

#29 What Happens In My Family When You Simply Write “Amazon” On Your Christmas Wish List

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: KennethRay

#30 The Boyfriend Told Me He’d Get Me The Greatest Gift Ever For Christmas

30 Of The Funniest Christmas Gifts

Image source: kimbeelss

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Top Gear America: What We Thought of the Premiere
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2017
Russian Artist Pushes Embroidery To Its Limits, Making It Look Like Paint
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Drew Barrymore To Bring Black Rose Anthology to TV Life
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2017
Meet The “Queen Of The Dark” Who Was Told To Bleach Her Incredibly Dark Skin By Uber Driver
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Two and a Half Men 9.23 Jason Alexander
Two and a Half Men 9.23 “The Straw in My Donut Hole” Review
3 min read
May, 8, 2012
General Hospital Alum, Robyn Bernard, Found Dead in an “Open Field”
3 min read
Apr, 12, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.