Hugging Sofa Means You’ll Never Be Alone Again

It’s been a long day at work. All you want is a hug. But you’re single. There is nobody, except perhaps the neighbor, and maybe you don’t want to hug the neighbor. Or maybe they don’t want to hug you. So what do you do? Where do you go?

Well, thanks to designer Eun Kyoung Lee, those lonely hugless days are over because she has invented the Free Hug Sofa. Yes. That’s right. A sofa. That gives you hugs. For free. The innovative piece of furniture was created for the A’Design Awards and, according to Lee, “it will hold you warm and soft like your mother, friend, and a lover.”

The Free Hug Sofa will be there for you even during your darkest times. Selfie-stick broken? Free Hug Sofa will console you. Nobody “liked” your new profile picture? Prepare to be hugged better! Yoga class canceled? Then fall into the arms of Free Hug Sofa and all of life’s problems will suddenly seem trivial.

More info: Eun Kyoung LeeInstagram | A’Design Award (h/t: Distractify)

