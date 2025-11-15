Hey Pandas, If You Could Only Eat One Food For The Rest Of Your Life, What Would It Be And Why? (Closed)

The title is self explanatory, right? If you had to eat ONE FOOD and ONE FOOD ONLY for the rest of your life, what food would you eat? Why? Vague answers like ‘fast food’ don’t count, only specific food types.
#1
Sushi! there are so many types and it’s SO good.
#2
Sandwiches. Honestly so many variations, so many different breads, fillings, toppings. Healthy, yummy and filling:)
#3
Or maybe corn. Popcorn, corn on the cob, sweetcorn, fried corn, corn critters, corn chips, corn syrup, candy corn… does that count?
#4
Pasta- soul food. Bad, average or good days always a perfect choice!
#5
Pizza. Just change the topping or the crust. You can make the dough out of plants if you want to go healthy.
#6
pie. pie, forever and always. theres such a big selection! fruit pie for breakfast, savory pie for lunch, meat pie for dinner, it’s all there!
