Hey Pandas, If You Could Only Eat One Food For The Rest Of Your Life, What Would It Be And Why? (Closed)

by

The title is self explanatory, right? If you had to eat ONE FOOD and ONE FOOD ONLY for the rest of your life, what food would you eat? Why? Vague answers like ‘fast food’ don’t count, only specific food types.

#1

Sushi! there are so many types and it’s SO good.

#2

Sandwiches. Honestly so many variations, so many different breads, fillings, toppings. Healthy, yummy and filling:)

#3

Or maybe corn. Popcorn, corn on the cob, sweetcorn, fried corn, corn critters, corn chips, corn syrup, candy corn… does that count?

#4

Pasta- soul food. Bad, average or good days always a perfect choice!

#5

Pizza. Just change the topping or the crust. You can make the dough out of plants if you want to go healthy.

#6

pie. pie, forever and always. theres such a big selection! fruit pie for breakfast, savory pie for lunch, meat pie for dinner, it’s all there!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Best Movies Of Will Arnett
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2023
40 Absolute Gems Of Relationship Advice Pretty Much Every Couple Should Know
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Guy Carries His Corgi In His Backpack, Brightens Everyone’s Day As They Commute (31 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Tiny French Bulldog Is Taking Instagram By Storm As The Cutest Alarm Clock Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Best Valentine’s Day TV Specials
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2014
Woman Dumps Bro’s Kids With A Friend To Go Shopping, He Can’t Believe Her Audacity
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.