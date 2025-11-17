40 “The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This” Posts Funny To Americans And Confusing To Europeans

Comparing the United States to Europe isn’t always fair, as Europe is an entire continent with many different countries and cultures. But when it comes to some of the most quintessentially American things, it might be safe to assume that the average person in Europe would be confused or appalled by them.
Below, you’ll find some of the best “The European Mind Can’t Comprehend This” memes that have been shared on X. From massive bulk items sold at Costco to Pillsbury’s seasonal sugar cookies, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these sights that you’re less likely to encounter in Europe than in the good old USA. Be sure to upvote your favorites, and remember to take advantage of that air conditioning and those free refills, Americans!
#1
Image source: mldiffley
#2
Image source: ChargeGoGroup
#3
Image source: brendo_wright
#4
Image source: permianator
#5
Image source: olearycrew
#6
Image source: thumbsupcharli
#7
Image source: Bartaway
#8
Image source: paddypubs
#9
Image source: TechMemeKing
#10
Image source: coachabdallah
#11
Image source: Welptheresthat
#12
Image source: YerbaMaki
#13
Image source: JLaw1995
#14
Image source: buceethevamp
#15
Image source: DeadInformation
#16
Image source: francisxwolf
#17
Image source: AnonymousLeftie
#18
Image source: coldhealing
#19
Image source: swipnip420
#20
Image source: mpmemequeen
#21
Image source: JimJubilee
#22
Image source: UTDUREC
#23
Image source: ginasuewhirl
#24
Image source: the_P_God
#25
Image source: lateitel
#26
Image source: laurlaur_slut
#27
Image source: officialsomethi
#28
Image source: _cottonwolf
#29
Image source: stasreads333
#30
Image source: rickydelhoyo
#31
Image source: thechosenberg
#32
Image source: realestateMDguy
#33
Image source: FromtierCity
#34
Image source: matthewichoi
#35
Image source: earth2devon
#36
Image source: poocgeddon
#37
Image source: CryptoN57813338
#38
Image source: adam_piron
#39
Image source: mattmath92
#40
Image source: f*cku4thevenom
Follow Us