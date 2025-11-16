40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Online dating is like navigating a minefield without a metal detector. Sure, it’s possible to beat it. But the chances of you making it to the other side in one piece are slim.

To illustrate just how chaotic this journey can be, we at Bored Panda decided to take a deep dive into the subreddit r/Bumble.

As you probably can guess, its members share content that comes from the app of the same name. Good and bad. Some hit it off with a complete stranger in just a few messages while others click ‘Unmatch’ even faster.

Continue scrolling to check out some of the most surprising posts we found on the subreddit!

#1 Smooth

Image source: ssr0203

#2 Google? No, Bing

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: jaackjaack

#3 Funniest Thing I Read Today

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: homemadecupcake

#4 A Legend Was Born

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Live-Taco

#5 That’s How Ya Do It Folks

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Naughty_Bagel

#6 I Have Never Used A Dating App Nor Have I Ever Dated Anyone. Am I Doing This Right

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: lorplet

#7 Had A Good Date And Got This Lovely Message From Him After – Two Months Later He Still Sends Messages Like This After Dates

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Recurringbrunette

#8 Guess I’m Not Spontaneous Enough Lol

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: CliffordsRedRocket

#9 This Is The Nicest Thing Anyone’s Ever Said To Me

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: elislider

#10 Think I Scared Her Off?

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Puzzled-Pumpkin

#11 Fastest Relationship To Date

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Dalis_Ktm

#12 This Belongs Here Too

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: madddiexo

#13 I’m Just Being Honest

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: justalawyer90

#14 May Have Saved A Life Today

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: jnrosemas

#15 2020 Date Ideas Are Getting Out Of Hand

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: poss-ability

#16 She Still Hasn’t Responded

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: pronorwegian1

#17 I Think I’ve Peaked

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Dancing_MadVI

#18 Hope For The Best, Plan For The Worst

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: G8R_8

#19 He Unmatched

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: sahana_srini

#20 Bumble Community, I Need Your Help!

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: theRealAriel666

#21 I Don’t Think I’m Being Unreasonable Here, What Do You Guys Think?

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: mkk05

#22 Thoughtful Exit, Can’t Even Be Mad

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: ninjasquirrelarmy

#23 It Is Nice When They Come Straight Out And Tell Out And Tell You They Are Crazy In The Opening Message

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: someguyfromsk

#24 “Too Much?”

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: WeThePuppets

#25 It Did Make Me Laugh. So Shout Out To Kena

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: TheAnswerWithinUs

#26 Maybe This One Was A Little Too Much

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: CzarDinosaur

#27 I’m 5’4″ Dude And I Put That In My Profile. Short Dudes You Still Got A Chance

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: NikanaEarthSwimmer

#28 Well All I Can Say Is I Tried My Best

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: monkeysolo007

#29 The Best Irony Is That He Is Thirty

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Ancient-Abs

#30 This Isn’t Even A Roast She Straight Up Assaulted Me

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Homelessbozo

#31 Whoops

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Eyeincense

#32 I’m Sure That’s What He Meant

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: ageofashtron

#33 May You Have Much Fortune In The Future

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: reddit.com

#34 I Was Immediately Unmatched. Shame, She Seemed Fun

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: ManBearPig2114

#35 Welp

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: SofiaCarrera

#36 He Unmatched Me But It Was Worth It

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: realityiscanceled

#37 The Perfect Person Doesn’t Exi–

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: billnye113

#38 Ironic

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: EmperorBinks

#39 Got Unmatched

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: MirrorTasty777

#40 Tried Using A Fun Conversation Starter

40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group

Image source: Bee444111

