India’s Green Success Story: Setting A Guinness World Record For Planting 66 Million Trees In Just 12 Hours

India has planted an astounding 66 million trees in just 12 hours, marking a historic accomplishment in environmental protection! According to EcoWatch, this extraordinary endeavor not only establishes a Guinness World Record but also demonstrates India’s steadfast dedication to environmental conservation. Millions of volunteers banded together to take on deforestation head-on in an effort to protect biodiversity and slow down global warming. This incredible accomplishment shows the strength of group effort in preserving the future of our planet and acts as a beacon of hope. For more information on this uplifting tale of environmental success, visit EcoWatch!
More info: ecowatch.com
Follow Us