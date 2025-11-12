The Catalogue Of Imaginary Beings

by

I am an Illustrator and Artist and I’ve been working on a personal collage series called The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings for about two years now. It is a labor of love that I am somewhat obsessive about. I’m up to 300 pieces in the series! “Using various textures and body parts, Goodman collages together bizarrely beautiful formations.

The costumes and figures that fill the catalog are strangely disjointed, with cumbersome proportions and voluminous gowns made up from a selection of textures that keep surprising you at every turn. The playfulness of it all recalls the joyous absurdity of Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, the Haute couture of COMME des GARÇONS, or dare I say it, the costumes of The Hunger Games.

They’re odd, wildly imaginative and strangely beautiful, and surely they reveal a little bit of Goodman’s own whimsical nature.” – Logan Bradley, Design Director and Author

More info: johannagoodman.com

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings, Plate No.62

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings, Plate No.292

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings, Plate No. 209

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings, Plate No.294

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings, Plate No.300

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings, Plate No.291

Johanna Goodman’s The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings (selection of plates)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
