50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Some say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and, considering how much of romance is food-related, this must be true. Be it a dinner date, buying your partner chocolates on a special occasion (or no occasion at all), or snacking on popcorn together curled up comfortably in front of the TV—there always seems to be munchies involved.
That’s why with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we’ve decided to share some snack inspo for the day filled with love, and, of course, food. Scroll down to find examples of treats, ranging from sweet to savory, from complex to simple (it’s the thought that counts, right?) and see if there’s anything you might want to spoil your significant other—or yourself—with this Valentine’s Day.
Seeking to learn more about how important showing love and appreciation is, Bored Panda got in touch with the author and relationship expert, Professor and former Chair in the Department of Psychology at Monmouth University, Dr. Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., and Associate Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at The University of New Hampshire, Dr. Tyler Jamison, who were kind enough to answer a couple of our questions; you will find their thoughts in the text below.
#1 This Was My First Attempt At My Mom’s Italian Peach Cookies I Made For Valentine’s Day. Very Happy The Way They Turned Out
Image source: chrisrose615
#2 Homemade Chocolate Cupcakes With Flower Swiss Buttercream
Image source: dashberlins
#3 Galactic Valentine’s Cookies
Image source: lafieldcat
#4 Happy Valentine’s Day
Image source: caceyscakery
#5 A Little Valentine’s Day Cake I Made
Image source: TheBakedMaple
#6 Valentine’s Day Set
Still working on getting consistencies right and dealing with catering, but I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made as a hobby decorator this past year.
Image source: leedjahk22
#7 My Pregnant Wife Wanted Chocolate-Covered Strawberries. They Cost Too Much, So I Made My Own And A Lot More Of Them
Image source: offensiveusername
#8 Rose-Shaped Ravioli. Once Thought Making Homemade Pasta Was A Complex Task, But Jokes On Me – It’s Easier Than Baking Cookies
Image source: joyfulhomecooking
#9 I Made Fruit Jam Cookies For Valentine’s Day As A Gift
Image source: kogumaitan
#10 It Looks So Delicious
Image source: _tasiams
#11 My Valentine’s Day Gift To My Boyfriend
Image source: Damn_Daleks
#12 I’m Currently Thinking Of New Valentine’s Day Designs, But I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Able To Top These
Image source: chrissy1575
#13 I Ran Out Of Time During The Holidays To Make A Gingerbread House, So I Decided To Make A Valentine/Spring Sugar Cookie House
Image source: shortstuff257
#14 Valentine’s Cookies For Chicken Lovers
Image source: Home-baker87
#15 Wisteria For Valentine’s Day
Image source: BadCaseOfClams
#16 The Cake I Made Today For Valentine’s Day For My Dear Wife
Image source: amozeshgahe.shayli
#17 Heart-Shaped Roasted Garlic And Rosemary Potatoes With Chipotle Aioli
Image source: dianemorrisey
#18 My Valentine’s Gift For My Boyfriend: A Chocolate Heart Cheesecake With Glacage And Chocolate Roses. First Time I’ve Ever Attempted Glacage And Molding Chocolate
Image source: Nocturness
#19 My Boyfriend And I Are In A Long Distance Relationship. His Mom Made Me Chocolate Strawberries Because She Was Worried I’d Be Lonely On Valentine’s Day. I’m Gonna Cry I Love Her So Much
Image source: novixus1108
#20 Maritozzo – Italian Cream Buns. These Buns Used To Be A Gift For Brides
Image source: i_am_natia
#21 Who Says You Can’t Play With Your Food? One Of My Valentine’s Options This Year
Image source: mom-of-4girls
#22 Every Year, I Take Orders For Personalized Valentine’s Cookies And Donate All The Money To A Local Charity. Fourth Year For This Fundraiser I Was Able To Donate $1540 To A Youth Group
Image source: JolieLily
#23 It’s February! Time To Start Thinking About The Perfect Valentine’s Gifts For The Deserving Nerds In Your Life
Image source: thepieous
#24 I Made Some Miniature Pies For My Sister’s Valentine’s Day Bake Sale
Image source: gcpelo
#25 My First Time Making A Victoria Sponge Cake
Image source: Dino-baker
#26 We Both Had The Same Idea
I had to work the night shift on our first Valentine’s Day as a couple. I ordered a heart pizza to do something special. Ten minutes later, there was a knock at the door, and apparently, my boyfriend had the same idea.
Image source: Kamonan
#27 When The Husband Doesn’t Like Valentine’s Day, But You Still Want To Make Something Cute
Yes, my punctuation is flawed, I just wanted to make a funny cake. I know I could’ve fixed it but oh, well.
Image source: Saratrooper
#28 Strawberries For Valentine’s Day
Image source: Accomplished_Blood63
#29 Testing Out Some Valentine’s Day Sweets. Chocolate-Covered Rice Cereal Treats
Image source: BakedExp
#30 I Made Some Snail-Themed Valentine’s Day Cookies
Image source: Adam-Cat
#31 Valentine’s Day = Bring On The Cookie Puns
Image source: suchick13
#32 Perfect Charcuterie Board For Valentine’s Day
Image source: grateboards
#33 Valentine’s Day Cookie Sets I Made This Year
Image source: BakerGoneWild
#34 Tea Brownies. It’s Delicious, Cute, And Recommended For Valentine’s Day
Image source: kogumaitan
#35 “The Last Of Us”-Themed Pie With Strawberry Filling And Short Crust Pie Pastry
Image source: ThePieous
#36 Roasted Red Pepper Pasta For A Nice Valentine’s Dinner At Home
Image source: nareens.eats
#37 Homemade Valentine’s Cake
Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448
#38 For Valentine’s Day I Made Korean Dumplings With Beet, Spinach And Purple Cabbage
Image source: Interest_Dull
#39 Valentine’s Day Macaron Design
Image source: Nalaleung_
#40 Girlfriend Got Me Some Horror-Themed Chocolate-Covered Strawberries For Valentine’s Day. She’s A Keeper
Image source: all3n_y
#41 My First Time Making Valentine’s Day Sandwich Cookies
Image source: Thelocust337
#42 Cupid Hit The Mark With This Adorable And Delicious Valentine’s Snack Board
Image source: thebakermama
#43 Valentine’s Day Caramel Apples
Image source: sugaryness
#44 Happy Valentine’s Day. Starting My Day With A Stack Of Heart-Shaped Pancakes
Image source: nana.pastries
#45 Heart-Shaped Macaron
Image source: romapanedolci
#46 Happy Valentine’s Day To Everyone. I Made A Bear Couple For My Little Lover
Image source: funfoodbymia
#47 You Brie-Long With Me
Image source: thatcheeseplate
#48 Valentine’s Day Breakfast
Image source: dianemorrisey
#49 Teddy Bear Cake Pops
Image source: beautyanddasweetz
#50 Raspberry Molten Lava Cake. Show Your Everlasting, Bleeding Love Through Valentine’s Special Week
Image source: seoulsweetieadl
