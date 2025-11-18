50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

by

Some say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and, considering how much of romance is food-related, this must be true. Be it a dinner date, buying your partner chocolates on a special occasion (or no occasion at all), or snacking on popcorn together curled up comfortably in front of the TV—there always seems to be munchies involved.

That’s why with Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we’ve decided to share some snack inspo for the day filled with love, and, of course, food. Scroll down to find examples of treats, ranging from sweet to savory, from complex to simple (it’s the thought that counts, right?) and see if there’s anything you might want to spoil your significant other—or yourself—with this Valentine’s Day.

Seeking to learn more about how important showing love and appreciation is, Bored Panda got in touch with the author and relationship expert, Professor and former Chair in the Department of Psychology at Monmouth University, Dr. Gary W. Lewandowski Jr., and Associate Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at The University of New Hampshire, Dr. Tyler Jamison, who were kind enough to answer a couple of our questions; you will find their thoughts in the text below.

#1 This Was My First Attempt At My Mom’s Italian Peach Cookies I Made For Valentine’s Day. Very Happy The Way They Turned Out

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: chrisrose615

#2 Homemade Chocolate Cupcakes With Flower Swiss Buttercream

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: dashberlins

#3 Galactic Valentine’s Cookies

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: lafieldcat

#4 Happy Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: caceyscakery

#5 A Little Valentine’s Day Cake I Made

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheBakedMaple

#6 Valentine’s Day Set

Still working on getting consistencies right and dealing with catering, but I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made as a hobby decorator this past year.

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: leedjahk22

#7 My Pregnant Wife Wanted Chocolate-Covered Strawberries. They Cost Too Much, So I Made My Own And A Lot More Of Them

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: offensiveusername

#8 Rose-Shaped Ravioli. Once Thought Making Homemade Pasta Was A Complex Task, But Jokes On Me – It’s Easier Than Baking Cookies

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: joyfulhomecooking

#9 I Made Fruit Jam Cookies For Valentine’s Day As A Gift

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: kogumaitan

#10 It Looks So Delicious

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: _tasiams

#11 My Valentine’s Day Gift To My Boyfriend

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Damn_Daleks

#12 I’m Currently Thinking Of New Valentine’s Day Designs, But I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Able To Top These

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: chrissy1575

#13 I Ran Out Of Time During The Holidays To Make A Gingerbread House, So I Decided To Make A Valentine/Spring Sugar Cookie House

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: shortstuff257

#14 Valentine’s Cookies For Chicken Lovers

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Home-baker87

#15 Wisteria For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: BadCaseOfClams

#16 The Cake I Made Today For Valentine’s Day For My Dear Wife

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: amozeshgahe.shayli

#17 Heart-Shaped Roasted Garlic And Rosemary Potatoes With Chipotle Aioli

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: dianemorrisey

#18 My Valentine’s Gift For My Boyfriend: A Chocolate Heart Cheesecake With Glacage And Chocolate Roses. First Time I’ve Ever Attempted Glacage And Molding Chocolate

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Nocturness

#19 My Boyfriend And I Are In A Long Distance Relationship. His Mom Made Me Chocolate Strawberries Because She Was Worried I’d Be Lonely On Valentine’s Day. I’m Gonna Cry I Love Her So Much

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: novixus1108

#20 Maritozzo – Italian Cream Buns. These Buns Used To Be A Gift For Brides

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: i_am_natia

#21 Who Says You Can’t Play With Your Food? One Of My Valentine’s Options This Year

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: mom-of-4girls

#22 Every Year, I Take Orders For Personalized Valentine’s Cookies And Donate All The Money To A Local Charity. Fourth Year For This Fundraiser I Was Able To Donate $1540 To A Youth Group

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: JolieLily

#23 It’s February! Time To Start Thinking About The Perfect Valentine’s Gifts For The Deserving Nerds In Your Life

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: thepieous

#24 I Made Some Miniature Pies For My Sister’s Valentine’s Day Bake Sale

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: gcpelo

#25 My First Time Making A Victoria Sponge Cake

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Dino-baker

#26 We Both Had The Same Idea

I had to work the night shift on our first Valentine’s Day as a couple. I ordered a heart pizza to do something special. Ten minutes later, there was a knock at the door, and apparently, my boyfriend had the same idea.

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Kamonan

#27 When The Husband Doesn’t Like Valentine’s Day, But You Still Want To Make Something Cute

Yes, my punctuation is flawed, I just wanted to make a funny cake. I know I could’ve fixed it but oh, well.

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Saratrooper

#28 Strawberries For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished_Blood63

#29 Testing Out Some Valentine’s Day Sweets. Chocolate-Covered Rice Cereal Treats

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: BakedExp

#30 I Made Some Snail-Themed Valentine’s Day Cookies

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Adam-Cat

#31 Valentine’s Day = Bring On The Cookie Puns

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: suchick13

#32 Perfect Charcuterie Board For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: grateboards

#33 Valentine’s Day Cookie Sets I Made This Year

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: BakerGoneWild

#34 Tea Brownies. It’s Delicious, Cute, And Recommended For Valentine’s Day

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: kogumaitan

#35 “The Last Of Us”-Themed Pie With Strawberry Filling And Short Crust Pie Pastry

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: ThePieous

#36 Roasted Red Pepper Pasta For A Nice Valentine’s Dinner At Home

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: nareens.eats

#37 Homemade Valentine’s Cake

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Green-Cockroach-8448

#38 For Valentine’s Day I Made Korean Dumplings With Beet, Spinach And Purple Cabbage

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Interest_Dull

#39 Valentine’s Day Macaron Design

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Nalaleung_

#40 Girlfriend Got Me Some Horror-Themed Chocolate-Covered Strawberries For Valentine’s Day. She’s A Keeper

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: all3n_y

#41 My First Time Making Valentine’s Day Sandwich Cookies

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: Thelocust337

#42 Cupid Hit The Mark With This Adorable And Delicious Valentine’s Snack Board

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: thebakermama

#43 Valentine’s Day Caramel Apples

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: sugaryness

#44 Happy Valentine’s Day. Starting My Day With A Stack Of Heart-Shaped Pancakes

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: nana.pastries

#45 Heart-Shaped Macaron

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: romapanedolci

#46 Happy Valentine’s Day To Everyone. I Made A Bear Couple For My Little Lover

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: funfoodbymia

#47 You Brie-Long With Me

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: thatcheeseplate

#48 Valentine’s Day Breakfast

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: dianemorrisey

#49 Teddy Bear Cake Pops

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: beautyanddasweetz

#50 Raspberry Molten Lava Cake. Show Your Everlasting, Bleeding Love Through Valentine’s Special Week

50 Times People Made Awesome Snacks For Valentine’s Day And Shared Pics So You Can Recreate Them (New Pics)

Image source: seoulsweetieadl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Women Dressed In Shadows Of Nature By Emilio Jiménez
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Make Headlines With Their Unlikely Partnership
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
The Berzattos Should Have A Spin-Off
3 min read
Jul, 17, 2023
I Create Different, Distorted World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
23 Celebrities Who Lost Their Fanbases Practically Overnight
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
I Imagined How A Family Photo Album Would Look If All Family Members Were Animals
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.