40 Pictures That Makes You Question Who Camouflages Better: Cats Or Chameleons

If I asked you who is the animal kingdom’s champion at hide-and-seek, what would you say? Your favorite would probably be chameleons, followed by all sorts of butterflies and beetles – and you’d undoubtedly be right. But when it comes to hiding in a human-made environment, no chameleon can compare to cats!
Yes, that’s right. Over the years and centuries spent living alongside humans, cats have perfected their camouflage skills, and today, when photographing their seemingly empty room, no cat owner can actually say with certainty that there isn’t a cat lurking somewhere in the photo. Still don’t believe me? Then here is the proof!
#1 Tried Looking For My Tuxedo This Morning And Sadly He’s Gone Missing
#2 Cloak Of Invisibility Almost Complete
#3 Just A Cool Blanket
#4 My Cat Escaped…and Gave Me A Heart Attack
#5 There Are No Cats In My Christmas Tree. Only Ornaments
#6 She Thinks The Vet Can’t See Her
#7 Nothing To See Here, Just A Pile Of Leaves
#8 Camouflage Kitten
#9 You’ll Never Find Him!
#10 Don’t You Just Hate It When Your Rug Gets Crumpled, And You Just Don’t Know Why?
#11 So My Girlfriend Got Us A New Rug
#12 Uhoh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat!
#13 A Unique Type Of Flower For My Vase
#14 Historical Homes Have Really Interesting Wood Floors
#15 I Thought He Was A Yarn!
#16 Spent Almost An Hour Looking For My Cat
#17 Rug Is Less Flat Than Usual
#18 Freaked Out For A Good Half Hour. Even Pulled Out My Refrigerator, And My Dishwasher Looking For Her
#19 No Feline Present
#20 Had Looked All Around The House And Could Not Find Him…until This
#21 I Don’t Remember Buying This Ornament
#22 Just An Angry Pair Of Fluffy Slippers
#23 Do You Ever Feel Like Someone’s Watching You But You Turn Around And Nobody Is There?
#24 All Cardboard, No Carl
#25 Want To See My Art Collection?
#26 All This Cat Furniture – There Must Be A Cat, Right??
#27 After Searching The Entire Apartment…
#28 There Is Only A Fish
#29 No Cat Only Flowers
#30 Since We’re Sharing, My Cat Did Successfully Evade The Vet, Momentarily
#31 The Floor Is Made Out Of Floor
#32 I Was Told You Might Enjoy This Totally Normal Chair And Curtain
#33 There Is No Cat
#34 There Definitely Is No Snow Leopard Looking Directly At You
#35 You Might Not Believe It, But There Is 1 Cat In This Picture
#36 I Lose Him Several Times A Day
#37 There Is A Second Cat
#38 No Cat Here Just A Bunch Of Laundry Overdue To Be Washed 🙂
#39 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched?
#40 Just Me, All By Myself
