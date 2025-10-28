40 Pictures That Makes You Question Who Camouflages Better: Cats Or Chameleons

If I asked you who is the animal kingdom’s champion at hide-and-seek, what would you say? Your favorite would probably be chameleons, followed by all sorts of butterflies and beetles – and you’d undoubtedly be right. But when it comes to hiding in a human-made environment, no chameleon can compare to cats!

Yes, that’s right. Over the years and centuries spent living alongside humans, cats have perfected their camouflage skills, and today, when photographing their seemingly empty room, no cat owner can actually say with certainty that there isn’t a cat lurking somewhere in the photo. Still don’t believe me? Then here is the proof!

More info: Reddit

#1 Tried Looking For My Tuxedo This Morning And Sadly He’s Gone Missing

Image source: rottencoyote

#2 Cloak Of Invisibility Almost Complete

Image source: CanAmericanGirl

#3 Just A Cool Blanket

Image source: Mimil2002

#4 My Cat Escaped…and Gave Me A Heart Attack

Image source: The_Rose_And_Stag

#5 There Are No Cats In My Christmas Tree. Only Ornaments

Image source: AstronomicalCat

#6 She Thinks The Vet Can’t See Her

Image source: FunnyGoose5616

#7 Nothing To See Here, Just A Pile Of Leaves

Image source: cronktilten

#8 Camouflage Kitten

Image source: 4Falcor

#9 You’ll Never Find Him!

Image source: pinkeskimo

#10 Don’t You Just Hate It When Your Rug Gets Crumpled, And You Just Don’t Know Why?

Image source: npeggsy

#11 So My Girlfriend Got Us A New Rug

Image source: fistigeburt

#12 Uhoh, I Visited The Vet Without A Cat!

Image source: mr_humansoup

#13 A Unique Type Of Flower For My Vase

Image source: catskully

#14 Historical Homes Have Really Interesting Wood Floors

Image source: Calliope_Nouveau

#15 I Thought He Was A Yarn!

Image source: CalmOutlandishness87

#16 Spent Almost An Hour Looking For My Cat

Image source: sistergoose

#17 Rug Is Less Flat Than Usual

Image source: Aggressive_Mango3464

#18 Freaked Out For A Good Half Hour. Even Pulled Out My Refrigerator, And My Dishwasher Looking For Her

Image source: reddit.com

#19 No Feline Present

Image source: Remarkable-Pirate214

#20 Had Looked All Around The House And Could Not Find Him…until This

Image source: PavlovsCat333

#21 I Don’t Remember Buying This Ornament

Image source: Drudenkreusz

#22 Just An Angry Pair Of Fluffy Slippers

Image source: coconutlemongrass

#23 Do You Ever Feel Like Someone’s Watching You But You Turn Around And Nobody Is There?

Image source: Plenty-Bad7659

#24 All Cardboard, No Carl

Image source: Glass-Leading3737

#25 Want To See My Art Collection?

Image source: CalpisMelonCremeSoda

#26 All This Cat Furniture – There Must Be A Cat, Right??

Image source: Laney20

#27 After Searching The Entire Apartment…

Image source: lexilulu44

#28 There Is Only A Fish

Image source: dead_phoenix99

#29 No Cat Only Flowers

Image source: thisissixsyllables

#30 Since We’re Sharing, My Cat Did Successfully Evade The Vet, Momentarily

Image source: GimmickyBulb

#31 The Floor Is Made Out Of Floor

Image source: 2CPhoenix

#32 I Was Told You Might Enjoy This Totally Normal Chair And Curtain

Image source: Terrasina

#33 There Is No Cat

Image source: reddit.com

#34 There Definitely Is No Snow Leopard Looking Directly At You

Image source: SomethingMoreToSay

#35 You Might Not Believe It, But There Is 1 Cat In This Picture

Image source: ThyPotatoe

#36 I Lose Him Several Times A Day

Image source: Adventurous-Bed-7091

#37 There Is A Second Cat

Image source: BalogneSam

#38 No Cat Here Just A Bunch Of Laundry Overdue To Be Washed 🙂

Image source: southern_girl_121326

#39 Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched?

Image source: Nikkchick

#40 Just Me, All By Myself

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
