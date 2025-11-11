61 People Who Deeply Regret Their Online Purchases

Do you share the common hate of going to the mall, spending loads of time walking in an out of shops and trying clothes in suspicious booths? Then you might just agree that online shopping is one of the best inventions ever. Unlimited choice of goodies just a click away eliminates the need to go out of your cozy home and allows to shop more comfortable. Also, if you have to wait at least couple of weeks for delivery, a good chance is, that you’ve already forgotten about your order, so it’s just like getting a present from yourself.

All of this sounds great, but there are millions of proofs that this perfect story can end up as an online shopping fail. Thought you had ordered a TV stand for an outrageously good price? It turns out it’s for a dollhouse. Bought a fabulous prom dress? Don’t get too excited, because it will probably look like a potato sack. Sure, reading the description and reviews might save you from these funny fails, but if it did happen, at least there’s something to laugh about!

Check out our list of the ultimate fails when people got nothing like they expected to get. And if these online shop fails are not enough, check our dissapointing dresses that were ordered online.

#1 I Bought This Cup For My Wife Expecting It To Change From A Black Cup To A Christmas Scene

Image source: Matt

#2 3 Years Ago I Unknowingly Bought A 2 Person Child’s Tent Thinking It Was Adult Sized…And I Still Took It To The Festival

Image source: Kellymcdouble

#3 Thought I Brought The Cutest Little PJ Set From Ann Summers Until I Looked Closer At The Patter

Image source: intoxicated

#4 Bought A Rug Online For My Room

Image source: Adam Hess

#5 Tried To Surprised My Mum For Mother’s Day. Put This In The Special Requirements And They F***in Print It On The Box

Image source: Holly Golightly

#6 My Mum Ordered A Cake For My Sister And Asked For A Blond Girl On Top But It Autocorrected To Blind And We Got This

Image source: emily

#7 The “Fur Wolf Tail For Halloween Fancy Dress” I Ordered Off Ebay Has Arrived

Image source: Kelly

#8 My Mum Ordered My Nephew A Converse Rucksack For School Online And This Is What Came

Image source: danny mellor

#9 I Don’t Know About This, You Guys. I Don’t Think This Is What I Ordered

Image source: Colleen Kane

#10 Pretty Sure These Aren’t 32″ Length

Image source: George Riggall

#11 My 16 Y.O Daughter Bought This. It Is Ridiculously Small And I Probably Couldn’t Legally Post A Pic Of What It Looks Like If She Attempts To Wear It. It Does Cover Cat’s Nipples

Image source: Christy

#12 Worst Purchase Ever

Image source: Knock off Nightmares

#13 My Roomate Ordered A TV Stand Off Amazon. This Is What Came

Image source: Brenda Blancarte

#14 Wtf Never Buying Off Ebay Again

Image source: sp4s

#15 Thanks For The Flowers Substitution

Image source: Suzanne Bradish

#16 Online Shopping Probs

Image source: Wardrobe 7

#17 What Size Is This?

#18 What I Ordered VS What I Got

#19 I Actually Ordered A Tiny Rug. Now It’s A Beautiful Bookmark!

Image source: Kaleisha Abby Crenshaw

#20 I Think This Company Missed The Mark On “Sized For Large Breed Dogs”

Image source: nathanmccauley11

#21 Mum Order Deckchairs For The Garden For Her And My Dad And This Is What Came

Image source: Ellie Harford

#22 Thought The Dimensions Were Much Larger. Least My Dog Can Take A Magic Carpet Ride

Image source: Jess Bishop

#23 Always Take Notice Of A Product’s Size When Shopping Online

Image source:  calebwerm

#24 Ordered A New Wooden Cutting Board That Collects Bread Crumbs In The Bottom. This Is What Came

Image source: jennbailey6

#25 Never Again Will I Order A Dress From China. Never Again

Image source: Samantha Tan

#26 My Sister Ordered Boots Offline For Her Halloween Costume And This Is What Came In The Mail

Image source: Sally Bryson

#27 This Is Why You Should Always Check Product Dimensions Before Ordering Something Online

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Throwback To Last Year When I Thought It Was A Good Idea To Buy A Prom Dress Online From China

Image source: Annie Bleiler

#29 Man Pays $750 For A Piece Of Paper He Thought Was An Xbox One

#30 Such An Intricate Design! Oh, Wait…

#31 Ordering Clothes From China. Expectations Vs Reality

#32 Mom Thought She Ordered Some Cheap Leggings For Herself And This Came In The Mail

Image source: pvnk_princess

#33 Neither Dressed Nor Naked

#34 What I Ordered For My Wife And What She Received

Image source: reddit

#35 Something Is Not Right

#36 Costume

#37 This Princess Leia Costume Looks More Like A Ghost Costume

#38 Just Needs A Petticoat!

Image source: Knock Off Nightmares

#39 She Ordered A “genuine Crystalshe – Received A Spray Painted Rock

Image source: Knock Off Nightmares

#40 What Happens When You Buy A Prom Dress From China, Love It

Image source: Beth

#41 Ordering A Dress.. Came As A Shirt.. ????????

#42 What I Ordered And What I Got. ????

#43 I Ordered This But Look What Came Instead

Image source: softprince

#44 Bought This Floor Length Door Mirror

#45 I Bought A New Sauce Pan And Frying Pan Online… They’re made of copper so these dollhouse-sized pots actually cost me quite a lot of money

Image source: Laura Page

#46 At Christmas The Hubby Wanted An Oven For Camping… It Arrived…

Image source: Lia Brown

#47 When You Think Your Getting A Prom Dress But..

Image source: Juliet Jacoby

#48 Expectations Vs Reality ;)

#49 The Dress I Ordered From Fashionmia.com. Never Buy Anything From There.

#50 What Is This?! A Bridal Table For Ants?! Real Life

Image source: gemmama123

#51 What Happened To The Rest Of The Pants?

#52 Wt I Ordrd Vs Wt I Got

#53 It’s Hard To Shop For Danes

#54 I Thought I Was Buying Myself The Cutest Little Pair Of Navy Moccasins. Ummmm….

#55 It’s Toothless… Right? Thanks, Target. Hahahaha

#56 What I Got Vs What I Ordered

#57 Never Order From Modlily.com They Can’t Tell The Front From The Back!

#58 This Why I Can’t Order Anything Off Instagram

#59 The Cut-Out Dress Revealed A Lot More Than The Customer Expected

#60 Expectations Vs Reality

#61 What I Thought I Bought On Amazon & What I Really Got

Image source: Meagan Piwonk

