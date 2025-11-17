37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

by

For the modern person, always in need of constant stimulation and validation, the good old private diary is no longer enough. Every questionable, chaotic, and unhinged personal thought can be quickly pushed onto the unsuspecting public, regardless of how they feel about it.

So here is a collection of posts from X (formerly tweets from Twitter) that showcase all the funniest personal thoughts people perhaps should have kept to themselves. Get comfortable before you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorites. And if you are feeling inspired, share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1 God Has Protected Me

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: zzill6

#2 Put Em Outside By The Dumpsters

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: kevinc2c1

#3 Why Stop There?

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#4 Fake Number

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#5 Some People Change

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: MattVekakis

#6 The Retirement Age

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: ModeratorForLeaks

#7 Dead Malls

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: ExpertAccident

#8 Heavy Machinery

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: ThriftySenator

#9 “It Just Wont Work” It Actually Does

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Maxonsdad

#10 This Dad Has One Great Son

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: ModeratorForLeaks

#11 Wow. Medical Debt Causes Divorce For Married Couple Of 52 Years

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: TruthToPower77

#12 Basics Of Billionaires …

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: itsJeffTiedrich

#13 Management

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: mattwallaert

#14 There Is No Such A Thing As Teacher Shortage

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#15 No Narcs

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: TheDrewRap

#16 I Wholeheartedly Approve

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: jessevondoom

#17 Why Are It Guys Such D**ks?

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Bigringcycling

#18 Burn It All Down….m4a Now

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: orchid_breeder

#19 People Are Morons

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: adamhillscomedy

#20 Parenting Boys

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: dddullahan

#21 Real Money

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#22 I’d Like To See It

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: MessyGuy01

#23 This Tweet Is So Accurate

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Tarshorri

#24 Do Taxes Have To Be This Complicated?

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: dilettantedebrah

#25 Makes Sense

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Aztery

#26 It Never Ends

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: tee_babz

#27 Let’s Tell The Whole Truth

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Lol 🤣

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: stevanzetti

#29 She Is 19. Leo Is 48

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: MohanadElshieky

#30 But I’ll Still Tell Him

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: ModeratorForLeaks

#31 Beware

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Bossloper

#32 Literally No One

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: ajfoucault

#33 Works Like A Charm

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: SampleSwimming8576

#34 One Of The Evils Of Capitalism Involves Punishing People For Helping Others Or Showing Charity

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Things Have Changed

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: JacobAShell

#36 Oooooffff

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: MountainSage58

#37 Ancient Greece Wasn’t Gay

37 Times People Shared Their Unfiltered Thoughts And It Resulted In These Chaotic Posts

Image source: Appointment-Funny

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Facts You Didn’t Know About The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus
3 min read
Apr, 8, 2023
Disgraced CEO Who Snatched Boy’s Cap At US Open Finally Breaks Silence After Video Goes Viral
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
Artist Imagines 14 Cartoon Characters With Real Human Body Proportions
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
68 Things Women Said And Did That Men Found Creepy As Hell
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
Dog Runs Away From Home And Returns With Dog Show Rosette
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
51 Life Hacks People Discovered Completely Accidentally And Still Use
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.