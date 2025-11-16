Hey Pandas What Is Your Favorite 80s Song (Closed)

by

title

#1

I hope it’s ok to list three because I can’t just pick one song! (… and to break it down to just three I have to leave out my favourite goth/industrial/EBM bands 🙂)

Maid Of Orleans – OMD
Died In Your Arms – Cutting Crew
Major Tom – Peter Schilling

#2

Personally, I can’t pick one so all of the Jem and The Holograms songs

#3

🎵never gonna give you up🎶

#4

“How soon is now” by The Smiths…. Story of my fkn life in the mid 80’s….

#5

Pride and Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan
Redneck Girl – Bellamy Brothers
Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
You Can Meet This Artist In Any Of The Cafes In Europe, She Sits With A Cup Of Coffee And Draws
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
62 Lateral-Thinking Puzzles (With Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Michelangelo’s David Up Close: A New Look At An Iconic Sculpture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Adults Share What They Totally Misunderstood As Children, And It Might Crack You Up
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Who Is Obviously The Dumb Neighbor? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
How I Fight With Demons In My Head Using A Camera
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.