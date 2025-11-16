Hey Pandas What Is Your Favorite 80s Song (Closed)

title
#1
I hope it’s ok to list three because I can’t just pick one song! (… and to break it down to just three I have to leave out my favourite goth/industrial/EBM bands 🙂)
Maid Of Orleans – OMD
Died In Your Arms – Cutting Crew
Major Tom – Peter Schilling
#2
Personally, I can’t pick one so all of the Jem and The Holograms songs
#3
🎵never gonna give you up🎶
#4
“How soon is now” by The Smiths…. Story of my fkn life in the mid 80’s….
#5
Pride and Joy – Stevie Ray Vaughan
Redneck Girl – Bellamy Brothers
Crazy Train – Ozzy Osbourne
