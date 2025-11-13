I’ve Been Suffering From DPDR For Over 3 Years Now, And I Want People To Know What It’s Like (10 Comics)

Hi fellas… My name is Lulu, I am from Switzerland, and I am turning 26 this year. I’ve been suffering from DPDR (depersonalization/derealisation disorder) for a little over three years. I was diagnosed with this mental illness around two years ago. DPDR is not very well known because it’s weird and hard to describe mental disorders, and people often suffer in silence.

DPDR can be a diagnosis on its own, but in often cases, it‘s also a symptom of other mental problems such as anxiety, dissociative disorders, etc… It‘s often caused by smoking weed, trauma, and other things.

For me, DPDR is a 24/7 thing. For the first year, I suffered in silence and was unable to do anything for my mental health. I could not describe what I was going through… People who don’t have this disorder often just don’t understand.

So I made these relatable comics for all of you who suffer from this rare disorder, or maybe feel strange and can’t explain why, and for friends and family members who don’t have it to get a better understanding.

All of these illustrations may look cute, and everything does not really sound terrible, but let me tell you – DPDR and all the everyday problems that come with it is hell, and I would never wish this on my worst enemy!

I hope my comics help someone out there!

Strange me in a strange world

Spacing out

Vision problems

Disconnected

Is this really me?

Who are you?

Thoughts

Fear

Past

Locked…

