“You Did It Your Way”: Sharon Osbourne Granted Ozzy’s Last Wish Just Weeks Before He Passed Away

Ozzy Osbourne‘s passing was described as “unexpected to be this soon,” but the Black Sabbath frontman still managed to fulfill one final dream before he left, thanks in no small part to his wife, Sharon.
According to a close family friend, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne completed their long-held wish of moving back to the English countryside in the rockstar’s final years.
The couple spent Ozzy’s final two years together in their Buckinghamshire home, far from the spotlight and close to home.
Ozzy and Sharon settled in the UK for his final two years
Image credits: Mark Sullivan / Getty
The Osbournes had spent decades living in the United States, but close friends stated that the couple had long wanted to return to the UK.
In recent years, Sharon oversaw renovations on their Buckinghamshire mansion, preparing it for Ozzy’s homecoming, according to The Mirror.
Despite his declining health, the singer still made the journey back to Britain, where he spent his last two years in relative privacy.
Image credits: sharonosbourne
“Ozzy was always meant to come back to Britain to live in Buckinghamshire,” a family friend said. “It was where Sharon had spent so long preparing their family home for him.”
The move came amid Ozzy’s ongoing health struggles following his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2019. He had also faced complications from spinal surgeries and other health conditions.
In his final days, his children, Kelly, Aimee, and Jack, reportedly stayed by his side. Kelly and Aimee flew in from Los Angeles, while Jack made the trip from Idaho.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty
“Kelly has been at the house a lot in the last week or so, so has Aimee. It is terribly sad for all of them, they really hoped he would be able to carry on for a bit longer.
“But it’s so lovely that he had his children around him during his last days,” the friend stated.
Social media users shared their respect for Ozzy and Sharon’s strong marriage.
Image credits: sharonosbourne
“Ozzy absolutely hit the jackpot as rockstar wives go. Truly did. She’s an indispensable part of his success and dignity,” one commenter wrote.
“Sharon was an awesome wife to Ozzie. He was a lucky man to have found an amazing woman like her,” another stated.
“I don’t think Ozzy would have lived as long without Sharon,” another commenter wrote.
His final performance was a powerful return to Birmingham
Image credits: sharonosbourne
Just weeks before his passing, Ozzy surprised fans by taking the stage one last time in his hometown of Birmingham.
The show, held at Villa Park, was part of the Back to the Beginning benefit concert. Featuring Black Sabbath and other music legends, the event raised $189 million for charity, according to LAD Bible.
Image credits: sharonosbourne
It also gave fans a final chance to see the Prince of Darkness do what he loved most: performing live in front of tens of thousands of fans.
“You’ve no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Ozzy told the cheering crowd that night.
Image credits: Getty Images
It was an emotional moment for the musician and those who had followed his career from the gritty clubs of Birmingham to global superstardom.
Ozzy’s career spanned over five decades. He sold more than 100 million albums between his solo projects and his work with Black Sabbath.
Image credits: ozzyosbourne
He also earned a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Beyond music, he became a household name through his family’s reality series The Osbournes, which offered a glimpse into the chaotic and loving world behind the rock icon.
The Osbourne family says Ozzy passed surrounded by love and privacy
Image credits: sharonosbourne
The Osbourne family released a statement on Tuesday confirming Ozzy’s passing.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the family’s statement read.
“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Tributes flooded in from across the music industry. Elton John described Ozzy as “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer” who “secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods.”
Fellow artists from Nirvana, Motörhead, Metallica, KISS, Ozzy’s own Black Sabbath, and more also paid their respects to the rock legend’s legacy.
Netizens shared their respects to the rock god on social media
