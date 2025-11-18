Hey Pandas, What Is One Life Decision You Regret Making? (Closed)

by

I personally would argue that there is nobody in this world who has no regrets. So what’s your biggest one? I’ll start with mine: not offing myself 2-3 years ago.

#1

Going from one s****y job to another s****y job, just because the manager called me before any other place gave me an offer. I was hoping it would be a fun job. Instead I got beaten down, humiliated and I’m micromanaged way more at this job than my last. I didn’t think that was possible.

#2

I have a tendency to take too many activities and extracurriculars, and that made me have an enormous amount of stress and my marks dropped last year because of it. I usually have good memory, but my head f*cking exploded because of it.

#3

Started a new job and, a year in, I’d really piled the weight on due to a very boozy lifestyle. Decided I needed to start training again, and figured entering a half marathon would force me to stick to a running schedule. I’d done one or two before, so I knew I was capable. The regret came from an e-mail I sent to my brother asking if he wanted to run it with me, as it was in his home town, and he was a decent runner. He crossed the finishing line and collapsed. The paramedics did everything they could, but he never woke up again. It’s been over a decade but the guilt and grief has never left me.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
