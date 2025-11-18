Cross Stitch. My 35 Patterns For An Exciting Hobby

by

Hello! Cross stitch is an art that has attracted the attention of people around the world for centuries. Many perceive it as a simple hobby, but in fact, cross stitch can be not only an exciting activity, but also a source of inspiration and self-expression.

Cross stitch has deep historical roots. Its origins can be traced back to ancient times, when people used threads to decorate clothes and create ritual objects. Cross stitch had its own unique styles and meanings in different cultures. Today, this art continues to evolve, combining tradition with modern trends.

Cross stitching brings many psychological benefits. The process of embroidery helps reduce stress and anxiety, promotes relaxation and meditation. Repetitive movements and focus on small details allow you to escape from everyday worries and immerse yourself in the world of creativity. This makes embroidery a great way of self-expression and emotional release.

Cross stitch can bring people together. There are clubs and communities where enthusiasts share their work, experience and techniques. Joint embroidery classes help strengthen friendships and make new acquaintances. In addition, many masters organize master classes where they can teach beginners, passing on their knowledge and skills.

Today I want to show you my digital cross stitch patterns, which I love very much ♥

Thank you for your attention!

More info: ballwool.com

#1 I Love Simple Geometric Patterns ♥

#2 Halloween Is Coming ☺

#3 For The First Time I Used Threads With A Light Effect ☺

#4 Sketch By Pablo Picasso ♥

#5 My Watercolor Roses

#6 Simple Pattern With Important Words

#7 Cute Pattern For A Christmas Card

#8 I Also Plan To Create Christmas Cards From These Simple And Quick Patterns

#9 Halloween And Geometric Pattern ☺

#10 Besides Christmas Cards, I Also Plan To Create Money Envelopes

#11 I Love Cats Very Much! ☺

#12 ♥

#13 The Seasons Smoothly Replace Each Other

#14 And Again A Geometric Pattern ☺

#15 I Liked That With A Geometric Pattern, The Frame Can Be Positioned Any Way You Like ☺

#16 Little Raccoon For A Child’s Room ☺

#17 For Cat And Yoga Lovers ☺

#18 My Colorful Square

#19 I Really Like This Frame ☺

#20 Important Words On A Gift Tag ☺♥

#21 I Love Floral Gift Tags. They Are Perfect For Any Occasion

#22 For My Beloved Mom ♥

#23 I Enjoyed The Experience Of Cross Stitching With Only Black Threads

#24 And Again The Cat! ☺

#25 And Again ☺☺☺

#26 Brightness ♥

#27 ☺

#28 I Agree With This Phrase

#29 I Love Watercolor Patterns

#30 Colorful Rooster

#31 I Love How The Patterns Look In Frames. They Make The House Cozy ☺

#32 For Tarot Lovers

#33 One Of My Favorite Patterns ☺

#34 It’s Time To Get Ready For Christmas ☺

#35 My Parrots ♥

Patrick Penrose
