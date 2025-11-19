Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing That’s Ever Happened To You With Your Kids? (Closed)

Share your stories.
#1
My kids weren’t present for this one, but they were definitely involved!
I was working as a consultant managing a 7-figure project on a large industrial site. When I told my client contact that my wife was expecting our 4th child he started introducing me to other professional contacts with “don’t know if he knows what causes that”. The third time he did it I responded “We do, and we like it.”
For some reason that was the last time he used that particular line.
