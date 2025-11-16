Hey Pandas, How Did You Decide On Your Current Career Or Job?

Was it your first option? Are you happy with it? I want to know it all!
Grew up watching “This Old House” tv show with my dad. Now I’m a licensed Architect designing custom homes! Absolutely love my job, this is what I was meant to do!!
I never thought I would end up where I am, and I love it. I studied business admin at university and thought I would end up as an admin assistant somewhere. When I moved to this city, I met an attorney and I followed him in his career path (when he switched jobs, he had it written into his contract that I be hired, too). I worked with him for 13 years and then when he retired, I realized that I had all of this experience with public boards, boards of directors, event management, team building, and writing. I came to work at this company to manage their board of directors, and after about two years, I found another position at the same company which threw me back into a creative field, which I love, and I have learned so much and been promoted repeatedly. I am so fortunate to work for a great company and in a creative field.
I became too disabled to continue as a photographer and thought others might want to talk about it so I started the www.invisiblenotbroken.com podcast. Others heard and hired me to do technically sick podcast (technology and disability podcast) I run a 10 minute history podcast for kids for fun [i can’t believe that happened {
Took physics in high school because it was all boys. Ended up loving physics but none the boys!
I’m a psychologist- some days are so rewarding and other days- not so much. I became a psychologist because mine helped me so much and I am constantly fascinated by why people do what they do.
Well, I realized I was always engaged in doing creative tasks, even in my line cook job, so I decided to pivot my career to be a creative. I did a lot of courses and read a few books, started landing freelance jobs, and eventually landed in a comfortable spot at Bored Panda.
Since I was little, I was fascinated with science, especially biology and chemistry. My mom, a nurse, encouraged this. So… I got my MD and went into research (minus a few years of practice). Pet passion remains Patient-Centered Medicine, but right now, helping set up study groups for Long Covid effects, and continuing with patient support, information, and advocacy. I didn’t so much choose as just… know. This is my path. And a long strange road it is!
I haven’t worked in over 15+ years and now my kids are older I wanted to get back into the work force. My references, resume and skills were no longer relevant and I didn’t want to do retail again, I asked for some ideas on a Facebook group and someone mentioned phlebotomy (blood collector). This was over 3 years ago and I just couldn’t stop thinking about it so I took it as a sign. I have just completed my Cert III in Pathology collection (which I enjoyed) and will be looking for a job very soon.
I was forced to resign, that same week my recruiter happened to find me an awesome opportunity!
I wanted to be able to perform professionally, however, I wanted to be able to survive especially since we are in a recession. I am just working at a University more to make sure I can eat and pay to see someone for my mental health…
Dollar tree.
This is exactly what I said at the interview. “I know I don’t have any experience but I’m a hard worker, I do what I’m told, and I learn quick. the only reason I don’t have experience is because I can’t get it until I actually get the job.”
Cashiering wasn’t my first pick. And originally, I hadn’t planned to stay there longer than six months or so. So enough to get my foot in the door before applying somewhere with better pay and more hours.
I realized I’d gotten very lucky having such a good, healthy work environment. So I decided to stay a little longer.
Still, probably won’t work there forever. But I’m not leaving anytime soon if I can help it.
I desperately needed a change. I’ve worked retail my entire adult life, I would start out happy but end up miserable and knowing where I was wasn’t worth what I was feeling. I took time off. My husband makes good money so we decided to get by on his salary for a while but I discovered staying at home made me miserable, he’s very controlling with his money and I hated having to depend on him. So i went back to job hunting. I didn’t want to go back to retail, but I wasn’t qualified for much either. I couldn’t go back to school because I had no money. Then a position came up at a ferry company. I was laughably under qualified for it but after several days, talked myself into applying, the worst thing that could happen was they said no.
It’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. I got to travel for free for training, met new people who are amazing, there’s so much room for growth, if I decide to move I don’t need to change my home port and can even add to it, the money I make is amazing! The hours are long and I’m on a live-aboard vessel where I spend two weeks on, two weeks off, repeat and somehow even that has ended up as a perk! I have found what I was meant to do.
I work in dentistry.
I was terrified of the dentist as a kid (had more than one bad experience), but when a good dentist took the time to help me feel more comfortable, everything they were doing became interesting to me. Like arts and crafts. The idea of going to dental school seemed too daunting, so I started working as a dental assistant. The dentist I worked for kept telling me to go to college, because I could be a hygienist and make a lot more money than assisting (and have less stress). I finally went to college, took my boards, and became a registered dental hygienist in 2005. I could not have imagined myself doing this as a child, but I love it and hope to be able to (physically) do it for a very long time.
I’m a writer and I literally had every intention of being one. I loved reading books and novels, one day I asked myself, Wait, you idiot, why don’t you be a writer?
And so here I am.
When computers became reality and not just a fad. I taught myself how to repair them and landed a job on a helpdesk. 26 years later I am a Sr. IT Desktop Support Technician for a global company. My passion is writing so over the last 26 years I did tech writing at each company I worked for. But, I am also an herbalist so most of my articles on are based on the benefits of herbs for better health.
I work in communications – messaging and advertising development. Majored in it in college. I wanted to be a theater major, but I knew I wasn’t going to support myself doing that, and communications seemed like the next best thing :-)
Had 3 jobs for years resulting in my 3rd burnout. Then I finally started to listen to myself and found my true nature (in nature :-)). Now I am an ordained Vodun priestess and hve vowed to help people with spiritual issues wherever I can.
I have always loved to read. Learned to read at age 4 and nearly always have a book in my hand and a few books on my night table. Began volunteering at my childhood library by shelving books and even organized a monthly book club for the branch. When the manager found out I had a college degree but was still waiting tables, she offered me a part time job. I was over the moon ecstatic. Working part time (with another job to supplement my income) at that branch led to full time at another library I didn’t like much but was stuck for 7 years led to the branch where I currently work and have been here another 7 years. I love this branch so much more. So in total it’s been just about 15 years, and I plan on retiring from here in another 12-15 years. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.
They hired me within a day. I needed a job fast. Do I regret it? In a way, yes. I’ve gained very little transferrable skills.
I fell into the legal field completely by chance. I’d worked security, retail, and for a mortgage company. I ended up applying for a job as a legal assistant in a foreclosure firm, and I’ve been in the legal field for 8 years now. I am happy with some of my job. The firms I’ve worked in (and my current firm) pay well, I get to research and write for a living, and I enjoy meeting new people. I’ve had the privilege of working with wonderful people and it’s a tight knit community. The only things I don’t like are that I always feel I have imposter syndrome in unfamiliar areas of law. But the blessing is that I receive ongoing training and lots of feedback, so I usually don’t make the same error twice.
Practiced law in the US for 18 years and loved it, esp. litigation. Hours are long in firms so I eventually went in-house, which also let me specialize. All good, I finally had some life-work balance, so I had a family. Then corporate greed or dysfunction hit and work-life balance was ditched, so it became either I work to pay others to raise my kids, or quit and do it myself. Am now a SAHP. Never thought I would but so lucky my spouse supports it.
I was helping in a hostel, lost in the middle of nowhere (few hours of help in exchange of food and accomodation). The manager did a burn out. For various reason (one of them being the owner living far away) I ended up taking over his role. With no previous training or experience. Since then, I’ve worked as an hotel manager in a few countries around the world. And I love it :)
I became a housekeeper at a hospital, just to get my foot in the door.
Turns out, I love cleaning!
And the best part, I work in the maternity ward so I get to see all the beautiful babies.
I grew up in a large ranching/Vinyard family, and I’ve always loved nature and animals. I knew early on that I wanted to work with animals in some way, shape, or form, so I became a large & small animal Veterinarian. After several years though, the emotional toll became too much for me, and I ended up working less hours in the practice, while returning to Uni to get my MBA in HR. I still worked in the veterinary field, but in a different capacity.
Sadly, I eventually grew disenchanted with “corporate life” as well.
I now work in research that is geared towards identifying & eliminating many species and breed-specific, genetic diseases. I loooove that my test subjects do not live in cages, but at home with their humans, and I have very little contact with said (or any other) humans. My work only requires a little blood or buccal swabs, so no animals harmed, and I still get to enjoy getting snuggles from tons of doggos & gatos 🐾🥰
By accident. I took a year off after high school to figure life out, tried au pairing and hated that, then got accepted to study science at university. Sadly pure chemistry was never going to lead to a degree and I could not get funding to go into academia so I ended up doing technical content editing for a high school science textbook project. Picked up more and more tech along the way and ended up transferring into software development (the company I worked for helped me through that transition). Now 6 years later I am super happy as a software developer and still with that same company just in a more senior role.
Sometimes I wonder if I should have studied architecture or some sort of engineering or design and maybe one day I will but for now I have a job I am reasonably competent at with a company that I am happy at and that is enough for me.
I was always into electronic communications, starting when I was about 8 years old. My neighbor was a kindly gentleman who, with his wife would share bar-b-ques with us. He had a ham radio, and got me hooked. I went into the U.S. Army to learn more about communications, and finally ended up in a 30+ year career in telecomm. I’ve seen too many changes to list, including seeing some of the things I did for Uncle Sam back in the day come to the private sector. I love my job, some of the actual minutes leave a lot to be desired, but I almost never get up in the morning and dread the day ahead of me.
I compared paychecks with my then old friend now husband. I quit the dead end low paying no insurance or retirement just barely getting by no breaks 14+ hour day check to check job I’d had for nearly 20 years and applied for an apprenticeship. I’m a journeyman now, being given opportunities for advanced training which will lead to being an instructor, getting international certifications that I can take anywhere in the world and work, I have phenomenal insurance, a hefty retirement and a future…all of which was accomplished in less than half the time I was at the soul sucking job.
Silver lining to this whole pandemic situation: I used to be a hotel manager. I thought I was happy but I wasn’t at all. My career ended when Covid hit. Then I became a Personal Support Worker. I love it so much. It’s my calling in life and I couldn’t be more fulfilled.
Partner bought home a PC (1980) and I dragged it out from under bed one day where it was left, and a few of years later I was in an IT career. Accidentally at first, as there was little support then and repairs cost a fortune….I was 18 when he bought it home…started off repairs and support and it went from there.
I didn’t. The company my friend worked for desperately needed staff, I desperately needed a job
I never questioned what I wanted to be when I grew up. It was always a veterinarian specializing in equines. I had some setbacks in High School that made vet school less of a possibility for me so went into veterinary assisting/technician work. I have always had a connection with animals and loved this work! I did this for many years until my niece was born with multiple special needs. I switched to human medicine and earned my EMT-1 and CNA and ended up working at the children’s hospital that she spent a lot of time at. I left for a while and explored other opportunities, but kismet brought me back. I truly enjoy working with this demographic, but do often miss working with the animals. I do occasionally volunteer with wildlife rescue groups and find that to be rewarding.
i loved geography since middle school. i love how mountains and oceans influence the weather. how cities are build and how we can manage the climatechange in our cities. now i work in a little city and manage road/street projects and try to plant as much trees as possible in my streets :D next year we have to redo a street where not one tree stands on public ground… we gonna plant 45 :)
It was 1992, I was 17, and my 60 years old uncle decided my career, I´m still totally grateful
I was made redundant from my previous job and the job market wasn’t great. I’ve been out of work for 5 months when I just decided to go for a Customer Service role instead. I’ve now been with the company for 15 years and worked my way through different roles (and lots of training) to find the right fit in tech.
During my final years in High school I had no idea what I wanted to do, but I was sure of two things– I don’t ever want to leave the science field, and I don’t want to do anything related to medicine (parents always wanted me to become a doctor). So against their wishes I got my Engineering degree and am currently getting my Masters in a Disaster-related program, which initially wasn’t my first choice, but I love it. Currently working as a researcher and loving the work!
It was a pair of factors. My old job was a sinking ship. One store closing down, staff from said store coming over, my hours getting slashed, jerk of a boss, commuting time, etc.
I got interviewed by this awesome billiards/game room store. I have better full time hours, a more supportive/awesome boss, closer to my apartment, and I get a cut of commission on every sale I make.
Plus, on slow days, I can play all the pool and retro video games I want.
I love animals and science!!! I worked at a vet and decided to become one. Halfway through school, I realized I’d NEVER be able to put an animal down. Losing so many animals and seeing abuse cases was fragmenting my soul. I had to find a new purpose. Now I am a Laboratory Technician at a Hospital running those pesky covid tests and saving lives. Still a crazy cat/dog lady just not fighting on the front lines.
I originally started as a Paramedic but after more than 10 years of front line medicine I had a breakdown caused by undiagnosed PTSD. I knew I couldn’t be a Paramedic any more but I still wanted to work in healthcare. I decided on Physiotherapy and Occupational therapy because of the difference it made to my life after a serious motorcycle accident. I wanted to try and make that same difference to other people’s lives.
My mom works at a grocery store. I applied to the same job she works at (customer service instead of stocker). It’s been decent so far…. I really haven’t done anything else for the past year and a half than bag groceries there. I was hoping to also get trained in the bakery, management said it would be a possibility but that hasn’t occurred yet. I understand that things take time though. I tried asking to be crosstrained as a cashier too. Same response. Overall, okay, but hours can get really lackluster sometimes. I’m pretty fortunate to have picked up two extra shifts this week.
My best friend (who I really adore) also works this job too and expresses the same sentiment of “not being challenged enough.” We both have autism, which causes challenges in socializing and talking to people, among many other comorbid things. I don’t know if that has something to do with it, but I’m hoping that my friend and I can get equal treatment as my neurotypical coworkers. I know a few autistic people that work at the same store, but in different departments. It’s probably shocking that I have a job at this point. For the longest time, I’ve always wanted my job to be something to do with art, but that isn’t going to happen as hobbies don’t pay the bills.
I didn’t! Right after graduation, my dad saw a job advert which was way out of my university major and I was highly underqualified for and sent it to me. I thought it was a scam since that organization is very esteemed, I mean why would they send job adverts on whatsApp? I applied out of respect for my father. Well guess who got the job?
It found me, was told “once it gets in your blood it will never leave”. Was so true. It is a love hate relationship. Hard on the mind, body and soul.
from a small town in south Louisiana. not many job options at the time and I did not think I was smart enough to go to collage. After 10 years in the military I kind of fell in to IT work because I liked it. I spend a lot of time thinking of how my life would have turned out if I never left home.
I decided to study mechanical engineering because I always loved technology and thought that, if I specialize in something useful, it will get me to make money by doing something that really is of use. I specialized in internal combustion engines, because I thought that, regardless of if we should use these, we do and will, and likely would continue to do so for another decade or two. Also, there is still a lot of potential especially in spark ignition engines in regard to their efficiency. They also are a great match to my brain, all the effects, side effects, countering or avoiding them while seeking to get the most out of the least, in a machine that is simple in principle, comlicated again, but then again simple, as all the complicated parts, for themselves, are pretty simple. Combining known features in unkown ways and patterns, developing new ones, simplifying the things known to work and known to be expensive, these things just … match me.
I graduated from University in September 2015, which can be defined as the Ground Zero month for engine development – the Diesel fraud made the transition towards electric much faster than it would have been on its own. So I decided to do something else, that in a similar way matches my brain and my way of thinking.
I still think that stalling any further development is a mistake, as we still have 13+ years of newly made ICE-cars ahead in europe, and … no matter if ICE are the best solution, the best ICE are a much better solution than any that aren’t the best, and as efficiency never is something an engineer doesn’t care about, … oh boy, it didn’t really go as planned. I have a huge drawer full of variable valve trains, hybrid drivetrain patterns, and Blabla about it that will never be reality. But I do something interesting, regardless of being totally else – machinery for different industries, one more step away from the customer in the store, but no less demanding and challenging.
Job #2 – Circumstance. I was laid off due to COVID. After the first month of relaxation, enjoying not working, I started getting a bit stir crazy after not being able to go anywhere. No luck getting in contact with unemployment regarding either my stimulus checks or unemployment I needed to find SOMEthing! Put in all kinds of apps to places that were still open. Sitting at home one day had that “a ha” moment. Says to myself, “you big dummy! You live right next door to a casino!” One of the ones I happened to not put an app in for. Went online on a Monday filling out the app. Got a call that Wednesday. Started work Friday. Been here almost 2 years now and an Asst. Supervisor of my department. BOOYA baby!
It’s been a journey. I started out with a bachelor’s in psychology (and sociology) but got lost somewhere as to what I wanted to do. Then, after a year scraping by, I applied to grad school. I was left with two options: wait a year and go to school for neurogenetic psychology or start right away with a fellowship in community psychology and social change. I chose the latter, and in my first semester I got in a life-changing car accident that left me with a brain I wasn’t sure I could rely on anymore. My intellect has always been all I had. Twice during pursuing my degree I was in a psychiatric hospital ward for attempting. I finally got it during the pandemic, and I was working as a Program Manager for a non-profit as well as being a foster parent recruiter at 60+ hours a week while trying to save a relationship with my very ill ex. I was sitting at my desk at work when I realized I wasn’t doing enough and I again felt like I had two choices: clinical work or legal work. When I was spending a month in a residential mental health/rehab facility the decision of law school came to me. I got into my dream school after moving across the country twice and I just finished my first year summer job with a major legal nonprofit working on the Domestic Team. I always knew I wanted to help kids and families, especially those underserved and underrepresented. The story is so much longer than I have written down here, but I am lucky to be alive and even luckier to be starting my second year of law school engaged to the most wonderful human, sober, with good friends, and as a mentor for others like me starting in on their own journey.
Ahhh… I just… Fell in it?!…I really wanted to study arts but ended up with commerce… For undergrad I wanted to study interior or fashion design, but ended up studying tourism. That’s my status now. I don’t know what my future holds for me or where and what job I will end up with cuz things just never went as I planned. Well, I have a desire to major in fine arts after I earn and save enough for it. Also I do enjoy studying tourism, but the place I currently live in has very few opportunities for me to polish myself. I hope I can turn out to love whatever the hell path I am walking on. What a rollercoaster honestly.
I am a scrum master. Many years ago I worked at a movie theater and we were told to load a program that destroyed the computer, it took me a week to fix it, at the time I did not know much about pcs (1991). Later I became a QA engineer as there was nothing left to fear. Then I became a scrum Master.
Covid. I was a hairstylist up until August 2020 and I’ve been trying to find my place since. I’m on my 3rd job since then and I’m wfh. I just wanted a wfh job because I lost my mom last year and the previous job wasn’t for me anymore and I feel like when my mom passed away I died with her, so I’m trying to find out who I am now without her. we were really close and she had just moved in with me so I took it pretty hard, since I lost her so suddenly and out of nowheren I’m still trying to deal with it. I figured being at home I can figure out who I am and dealing with my depression and the loss of my mother. But when covid hit, I wanted to help as much as I could in the Healthcare industry without actually going back to school, and administrative work was what I can do and I have years and years of customer service experience. I landed this job, which an insurance company but on the pharmacy side of it, by happy coincidence and I’m ok with it right now but there’s most definitely room to grow within it which I’m aiming for now. But I miss cutting hair, I miss the relationships I developed throughout the years with my clients. In reality, I don’t think it’s for me anymore though, I panic at the idea people will ask me about my family and I would not know how to answer. It’s still so sensitive to me that I can’t possibly imagine getting through that conversation without crying. Now, I only do it for clients that became my close friends which is like a couple of them but I’ve kept up with my license in hopes that I can do it again one day.
Burnout + necessity.
I worked a corporate job for 16 years and did well in terms of money and position, but I hated it. I always thought I wanted the corner office and the big paycheque, but a mental breakdown made me realise how toxic that job was and what it was costing my family.
We have a child with special needs who needs full time care and my husband was a SAHF for the first 13 years of his life. When I finally figured out I didn’t want that soul sucking job anymore we decided to switch places and now I’m a full time SAHM. Most days I love it. It’s challenging but so much more rewarding. I will never go back to corporate work again. It’s not worth it.
I was basically destined to work with horses even before I was born. When I was 1 & 2 years old, my mom led me around on her geriatric pony (he died when I was 2 at age 33). I started riding lessons 2 years later and got my first horse when I was 8. When I was between ages 13 and 15, I broke and trained ponies for resale. That’s how I got my 2nd horse. Nobody wanted him LOL.
I’m planning on studying Equine Industries in college, and then having a barn of my own. I already teach lessons sometimes, and I have a great mentor who’s showing me what I don’t already know.
