44 Adorable Pics Of Unhinged Pets Who Woke Up And Chose Absolute Chaos That Day

The world is a lot right now. It is, by most measurable standards, an absolute circus. Everything is moving very fast and none of it is particularly funny. Except for one thing. One beautiful, reliable, scientifically proven source of joy that has never once let humanity down in its entire history.
Pets. Specifically, pets behaving in ways that suggest they have absolutely no idea what is going on and couldn’t care less. We have gathered some of the most gloriously chaotic, completely unhinged, deeply serotonin-rich pet pictures the internet has to offer. You’re welcome. The news will still be there when you’re done.
More info: Threads
#1 Not My Dogs, But They Were Part Of A Service Dog Program I Was A Part Of. I Think About This Pic A Lot. It’s From Before AI Existed
Image source: jessipoof
#2 She Was Just Sneezing… But Live Photo Unlocked The Inner Demon 👿😰😰
Image source: kapselusia
#3 This Is My Arto That I Lost A Year Ago. I Made It An iPhone Sticker That My Friends And I Send Eachother Time To Time… I Don’t Even Know Whats Happening 🤷🏻♀️
Image source: missimossiday
Having a pet is scientifically and measurably good for you. Studies have found that pets reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health. Caring for an animal helps children develop empathy, gives older adults a reason to engage with the world, and provides the kind of unconditional love that no human relationship has ever quite managed to consistently deliver.
What’s particularly fascinating is how attuned pets have become to human emotion over thousands of years of domestication. Dogs can read tone of voice, body language, and facial expressions with a sophistication that puts most people to shame. They look directly into your eyes to gauge your emotional state and figure out exactly what you need.
#4 Nap Time
Image source: itsmecara69
#5 My Friend’s Dog. 😅 5 Pounds Of Evil. 😂
Image source: yoursocialteam
#6 Cully And Lewis Look Unhinged When They Play. They Really Are The Sweetest, Though
Image source: laurenlmurphy
If you were asked to name the world’s smartest dog breeds, you’d probably land on the usual suspects like the German shepherd, the Doberman, the Border collie. And you wouldn’t be wrong about any of them. What you probably wouldn’t say, unprompted, is the poodle. And yet, according to the American Kennel Club, the poodle ranks as the second smartest dog breed on the planet.
The elaborate, sculpted, frankly theatrical haircut has done enormous damage to this dog’s reputation. It absolutely should not have. The poodle’s intelligence comes from its original purpose as a working water retriever, requiring fast thinking and independent decision-making in the field. That working brain never went anywhere.
Poodles learn commands in as few as five repetitions and obey them 95% of the time, which is a compliance rate most managers can only dream of from their human employees. Their other fancy floof cousin on the list is the papillon, keeping the good name of toy breeds intact.
#7 This Earned Him The Nickname Little Shark
Image source: carlyisvegan
#8 This Is My Go To For A Serotonin Boost. Zooming In On It Always Makes My Day
Image source: sammylamby6
#9 He’s Really A Gorgeous Boy But Those Eyes Make For A Lot Of Unhinged Pictures 🤣
Image source: pbuttermomma
On the other end of the spectrum, the breeds that consistently rank lowest on canine intelligence lists read like the guest list for a very exclusive, slightly aloof dinner party. The Afghan hound, the chow chow, and the borzoi are all repeat offenders on the “hardest to train” lists, and honestly, it makes complete sense. These are breeds that were developed for royal courts and aristocratic households.
Looking impossibly elegant is their entire job description. They were never meant to fetch things or follow instructions. They were meant to be admired. They have not forgotten this. Then there are the breeds that are dumb in a completely different and somehow more endearing way.
The bloodhound and the beagle aren’t unintelligent exactly; they’re just operating on a completely different priority system. Both breeds are governed almost entirely by their nose, which means the moment an interesting smell enters the equation, whatever you were trying to teach them is simply gone and overwritten. It’s not that they can’t learn. It’s that a squirrel just went past, and nothing else exists anymore.
#10 She Poses So Well For Photos. Ears Are There Somewhere. I Promise
Image source: naturallyknotty_mn
#11 Mitzy Does Not Like To Be Woken Up Suddenly
Image source: elspethsylvester
#12 I Mean I Still Think He Is A Cute Baby 😅
Image source: mary_amhh
The dogs vs. cats intelligence debate has been settled, at least scientifically, and cat owners are not going to love this. A team of researchers counted the neurons in dog and cat brains and found that dogs have approximately 530 million neurons in their cerebral cortex compared to a cat’s 250 million. That’s roughly twice as many.
Neurons, according to neurologist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, are “the basic information processing units,” meaning the more you have, the more cognitively capable you are. The science has spoken, and it has done so firmly. To put it in context, dogs have comparable intelligence to raccoons and lions, while cats sit closer to bears on the scale.
For what it’s worth, humans clock in at 16 billion neurons, so everyone in this debate is getting absolutely lapped. Cat owners will, of course, point out that their animals are simply choosing not to perform, which is fair, and also completely unprovable, and also exactly what someone would say about a bear.
#13 Do Wet Mops Count?
Image source: coconutricebear
#14 Cricket After Dentist
Image source: itslauradoodles
#15 I’ve Been Waiting My Whole Life For This Moment…
Image source: djmfw143
The world is a lot right now, and nobody is pretending otherwise. The news cycle is relentless, the group chat is overwhelming, and somewhere out there, a person is sending a very long email that could have been a text. In the middle of all of that, the internet’s most reliable public service remains a photo of a cat doing something that makes absolutely no sense. It has never failed. It will never fail.
There is no punchline here, no deeper meaning, no call to action. Just thirty pets being their most chaotic, most unhinged, most completely unbothered selves. They are completely unaware that they are performing a genuine service to human mental health. You will always find us here, sending each other pictures of a golden retriever who sat in a salad bowl, feeling measurably better about everything.
Which one of these unhinged pets made you snort-laugh first? Tell us in the comments!
#16 🙈😂
Image source: yodabacca
#17 One Of My Photos Of My Guy Bear. So Deep In Sleep He Temporarily Melted On The Bed
Image source: nicole_burron
#18 Sitting On My Christmas Cactus
Image source: daveewoldsen
#19 This One Never Fails To Make Me Laugh. She Really Was A Normal Cat, But This Photo Of Kiki Just Isn’t Mathing…
Image source: mugwortandmeadow
#20 I Had To Check That He Was Breathing
Image source: vmell87
#21
Image source: calicoastcat
#22 Nori Rebelling During Her Christmas Card Photoshoot In 2021
Image source: vcalemine
#23 My Dog Has Been Turned Into A Meme Because Of Her Very Judgmental Face
Image source: beckyeff
#24 I Was Trying To Get A Cute Picture Of Her Looking Down 😂😂😂😂
Image source: sssidneysb
#25 This One Of Cali Being Bottle Fed Always Gets A Laugh 🤭
Image source: thatbookishwitch
#26 I Love Him, But His Poor Brain Is Awfully Smooth. Thoughts Just Slide Right Off
Image source: gardengremlinsarah
#27 Greta (In The Background) Was A Sweet Girl But This Was Apparently A Good Play Face
Image source: anahilator
#28 Christmas Card Pics, We Sent Them Anyway 😂
Image source: kimber.rae25
#29 Some Days I Wake Up To This….np Idea How Long He’ll Have Been There….just Watching…
Image source: sophie.jonas.hill
#30 My Jack Russell “Dahl” Asleep In A Gum Boot
Image source: solmedia_
#31 This Is Duncan. Duncan Is Not Particularly Photogenic. Duncan Is Also Not Terribly Bright. But He Is My Very Sweetest Boy. 💜
Image source: whitneygentilecollier
#32 Chickie’s Weird Faces Through The Years
Image source: cjrosengrant
#33 This Is From My Son’s Service Dog Reba’s Graduation Photo Shoot. She Really Likes That Ball
Image source: katepete722
#34 Too Close For Comfort. 🫣
Image source: nikhoops
#35 We Were On An Outing And She Insisted We Stop At This Asian Cafe So I Figured Why Not And Bought This Egg Tart To Share (I Was Going To Give Her A Little Piece). I Wanted To Take A Picture First But She Was Pretty Impatient 😂
Image source: taigaandpuppy
#36 Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Image source: jimmychristensen3
#37 Madiduvernay
Image source: piglet be blepping and plotting (w/ his sister and our now angel duchess)
#38 He’s Obsessed With The Water Hose 🤣
Image source: ayeprahl_badu
#39 This One Makes Me Laugh Every Time
Image source: kaiteeliz
#40
Image source: laura_mphilp
#41
Image source: whimswaystation
#42 He Was Pretty Angry At The Long Leaf I Was Holding 😂
Image source: tishiebotishie
#43
Image source: doddpool
#44 I Have Something For This One! Hello Threads, Meet Lucy 🤝🧵
Image source: ally.says.hi
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