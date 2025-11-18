“Anything For Attention”: ‘1,000-Lb Sisters’ Star Arrested After Tennessee Zoo Incident

Amy Slaton, one of the stars of 1,000-Lb Sisters, was arrested at a Tennessee zoo on charges of drug possession and child endangerment.
Officials responded to Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo on Monday (September 2) after a guest was reportedly bitten by a camel, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post.
Upon arriving at the zoo, authorities “were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”
Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was also in the vehicle, were arrested and are facing charges of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule IV drugs, and two counts of child endangerment.
It’s unclear who was bitten, the identity of the child involved, or the substances allegedly in the pair’s possession.
“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence,” the Sheriff’s Department added.
“The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”
The pair were taken to the Crockett County Jail.
Slaton is one of the stars of the TLC show 1,000-Lb Sisters, which chronicles the daily lives and efforts to lose weight of her and her sister Tammy
Amy Slaton has been starring on the TLC reality show 1,000-Lb Sisters with her sibling, Tammy, since 2020. The show chronicles the sisters’ daily lives and efforts to lose weight.
In March 2023, Slaton announced that her husband of four years, Michael Halterman, had filed for divorce.
At the time, Halterman requested a restraining order to keep the TLC personality 500 feet away from him, as per Page Six.
Slaton and Halterman share two sons: four-year-old Gage Deon and two-year-old Glen Allen.
On Monday (September 2), officers "were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors" coming from Slaton's vehicle at the Tennessee Safari Park
Last December, the 36-year-old described the past year as “the worst it’s ever been” on her mental health during an interview with People Magazine.
“And it wasn’t just affecting me; it was affecting Gage and Glenn. So it was just rough.
“I’ve said I’m not a therapy person — I said, ‘I will never go to therapy.’ But I went to therapy. And I’m happier.”
Slaton also revealed she suffered “mental abuse” during her marriage.
“There was no support. There was no love. There was no kindness. There was just mental abuse,” she described.
When she finally decided to seek professional help, the Kentucky-born star was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and acute stress disorder.
“It’s a relief to know that I’m not crazy. It was something totally different. I’m not just snapping because I’m snapping. I’m snapping because I’m bipolar.”
Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn, a man who was in the vehicle with her, are facing charges of illegal possession of drugs and two counts of child endangerment
In addition to seeking help through therapy, Slaton said she was on medication for her conditions.
Being with her children and family as much as possible also had a positive effect on her mental health, she shared.
Since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2019, Slaton has lost 176 lb (80 kilos).
However, instead of focusing on her size, she said she wanted to prioritize her mental well-being because “you can’t have weight loss without mental health.”
