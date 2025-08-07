European Man Baffled After American Coworkers Refuse To Call Him By His ‘Offensive’ Last Name

Working for an international company can get tricky fast: different time zones, customs, and languages can all create tension where people aren’t used to it.

Reddit user Bxhxjxnc shared a now-viral story about a mix-up on his global team that quickly turned into an HR headache.

After he introduced himself, he realized his American colleagues couldn’t handle how his last name sounded in English. He refused to be called anything else, which led to a standoff with no suitable alternatives.

Ideally, our office relationships fall into three categories: those we click with, those we enjoy working with, and those we are on a purely professional basis with

Almost everyone feels they’ve been discriminated against at work

An unbelievable 91% of employees report that they have faced workplace discrimination. Yes, you read that right.

According to Monster’s Workplace Discrimination Poll, which surveyed over 3,000 employees, only 9% of today’s workforce say they’ve never faced workplace discrimination — the rest claim they were, at some point in their career, unfairly singled out based on race, gender, disability, age, weight, or another identifying factor.

What’s more, the numbers reveal that workplace discrimination starts as early as the hiring process: 50% of respondents said they have experienced age-based discrimination in the job application process, while 40% of workers believe they were subjected to racial discrimination.

However, what’s good for our Redditor is that he is already talking about the issue.

Only 44% of workers feel comfortable reporting discriminatory incidents to a company-provided, anonymous reporting resource, the Monster data shows, and even fewer do so in person: only 33% of workers are comfortable speaking about it to HR, and just 21% contact their manager.

He also replied to some of the most upvoted comments

Many thought he hadn’t done anything wrong

Some said no one is to blame for the drama

But a fair number of commenters criticized the Czech employee

Or everyone involved

