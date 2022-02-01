Will Joshua Jackson or Shaun Weiss Guest Star on Game Changers?

It’d be great to see as many of the original Ducks return to the Game Changers show, wouldn’t it? There are rumors that Charlie, aka Joshua Jackson, might finally return to the budding show on Disney+, which finished off its first season last year and is supposed to be headed back for more hilarity. But while we’ve seen Guy, Connie, Averman, Fulton, and Banks, it would be great to see as much of the team as possible since Jackson and Shaun Weiss, aka Goldberg, would be great additions to the cast, if only for a season, and perhaps only for an episode or two since that’s all the others were there for. But they were a meaningful part of the show to be fair since they brought back the real spirit of the Ducks, who had lost their way and become the bullies that the original team had to deal with to be recognized as a legitimate hockey team. To be fair, the team in Game Changers started with an even worse title, since District 5 is still a few steps above the Don’t Bothers.
Had the show been on the air several years ago it feels likely that it wouldn’t have been a good idea to include Weiss, as he found himself in a serious bind with legal troubles resulting from substance abuse. But at this time it does sound as though he’s been clean for the last couple of years, which is great to hear, and it’s fun to think that maybe if he had the inclination to say yes, seeing him on screen again would be kind of nice. To say that Goldberg and Charlie had a bit of a bond would be easy to assume since like the other Ducks they did have a great number of experiences together that would bind them in ways that a lot of people just don’t think about.
It does feel as though Charlie might need to stick around if he showed up, but the likelihood of that might not be in the cards since at this time Jackson does appear to be a busy man as he’s still a busy man, but it’s a big hope that he might show up for more than just an episode in the second season. That hope is spurred on by more than one reason, but one of them is that Emilio Estevez isn’t returning apparently and it’s easy to say that this kind of cuts the legs out from under the show, as he was a big part of why people kept watching. The whole story of the Ducks and the need to reinvent the team is, of course, one of the main points of the show, but Coach Bombay became an important part of that since the character did a serious backward slide from the previous Mighty Duck movies and, ironically, had come to own an ice rink despite hating hockey and kids at that point. In other words, he became the guy he was from the original movie, meaning that the writers must have felt that a reset was needed to redeem Bombay once again. As Deadpool would say ‘That’s just lazy writing.”
To be fair, it does feel that if Bombay had been well-adjusted and hadn’t suffered a major setback that things might have been too easy. Or, perhaps, it could have happened that Bombay would have been the only calm point in the storm that became the lives of a son and his mother when it came to balancing hockey, their personal lives, and everything else that came their way. But that’s not the point. Charlie could be the next big component of the show that might set things right once again if the Ducks started to stray again, especially since while Bombay was the coach, he stated that Charlie was the heart of the team, and as a member of the original Ducks, that means a lot and could be written in as such. It might sound confrontational, but there are days when a lot of the scripts coming out feel premade from various molds that Hollywood churns out every so often.
But even with that in mind, seeing Charlie and Goldberg return to offer up their wisdom and their mere presence would be great since thinking of how Goldberg might be able to give the Ducks’ goalie a few added lessons might be kind of cool. And seeing Charlie offer up his wealth of experience, or perhaps even seeing Charlie down on his luck or in the dumps and needing redemption, would be interesting. Game Changers season 2 should hopefully be returning sometime in the fall of 2022, so it’s a bit of a wait, but not that bad. Plus, other changes are coming to the show as well, but we’ll be talking about those in a bit.