Why ‘The Smashing Machine’ Could Earn Dwayne Johnson His First Oscar Nomination

For years, Dwayne Johnson has reigned supreme as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. However, his name has rarely been mentioned in the same conversations as Oscar contenders. Since he made his acting debut in 1999, Johnson has earned a reputation for his action-packed blockbusters, charismatic on-screen presence, and undeniable global appeal. In the past two decades, Johnson has built a career that’s more about Box Office domination than critical acclaim.
With over 100 acting credits, Dwayne Johnson’s movies have grossed an impressive $14.9 billion at the worldwide Box Office alone. Besides being one of the world’s top-grossing actors, Johnson is also one of the highest-paid. However, most have had him typecast as a muscular protagonist with incredible strength. The Smashing Machine offered him a role unlike anything he had tackled before. Instead, he steps into a gritty, emotionally charged biopic about legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr.
What is The Smashing Machine About?
The 2025 biographical sports drama The Smashing Machine centers around the professional and personal life of Mark Kerr. Portrayed by Dwayne Johnson, Kerr is a former mixed martial arts fighter who rose to fame during the early years of the sport. The film centers around Kerr’s journey inside the octagon. It captures the intense battles, physical toll, and the pressures of competing at the highest level of MMA. Beyond the fights, The Smashing Machine highlights Mark Kerr’s rise as one of the most dominant athletes of his time, as well as the challenges that came with carrying the weight of expectations.
While the story centers on Kerr’s career, it also sheds light on his personal life. It explores the balance between professional ambition and the complexities of life outside the cage. Academy Award-nominated actress Emily Blunt also stars in the film, playing Dwayne Johnson’s on-screen love, Dawn Staples. It also stars other former professional wrestlers, including Ryan Bader. With Johnson in a transformative role, the movie provides a powerful glimpse into the man behind the fighter.
The Smashing Machine is the First Time Dwayne Johnson Portrayed a Real-life Person
Dwayne Johnson has spent most of his career playing heroes with charm, toughness, and near-invincible strength. From Fast & Furious to Jumanji, Johnson has consistently portrayed characters who embody larger-than-life personas, often blending humor with action. With The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson finally gets a role that pushes him outside his comfort zone. Mark Kerr’s story isn’t about an indestructible action hero, but that of a man battling personal demons while trying to hold on to his career.
Addiction, emotional breakdowns, and the struggles of balancing fame with vulnerability are at the heart of Kerr’s journey. For Johnson, portraying such raw and complex emotions took audiences and critics by surprise. Many never knew he had such capabilities to play a flawless, dramatic role. Beyond his masterful performance, The Smashing Machine marks a major milestone in Johnson’s two-decade career. It is the first time the actor has portrayed a real-life personality, let alone someone who’s still alive.
Dwayne Johnson’s Dedication to the Character’s Transformation
Dwayne Johnson’s commitment to portraying Mark Kerr goes far beyond his usual physical preparation for action roles. For The Smashing Machine, he underwent a dramatic transformation, not just in appearance but in his entire approach to performance. Johnson shed his signature Hollywood polish to embody the raw, unfiltered reality of a fighter whose life was defined by triumphs and struggles. He reportedly lost 60 pounds to portray the character.
Additionally, he reportedly spent months studying Kerr’s mannerisms, speech patterns, and fighting style to deliver a more authentic portrayal, rather than a stylized one, of the former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter. Johnson shocked fans when he arrived at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival with a slimmer look. According to the star, he intends to keep his new weight to be taken more seriously as an actor.
Why Dwayne Johnson’s Performance Makes It a Worthy Oscar Contender
Biopics have a long history of dominating awards season. From Jamie Foxx in Ray (2004) to Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), actors who transform themselves to embody real-life figures often capture the Academy’s attention. The Smashing Machine has all the elements of a powerful awards contender. Besides being a dramatic real-life subject, it explores themes of downfall and redemption. The movie was nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. In all honesty, The Smashing Machine is far from Oscar bait, as it is truly Dwayne Johnson’s most dramatic performance.
Follow Us