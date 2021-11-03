Why The Roku Channel Is A Streaming Service You Should Be Using

Over the last several years, streaming services have become incredibly popular. Long gone are the days when having cable is was the only way to have access to a wide variety of movies and shows. At the same time, however, there are so many new streaming services being released all the time, that it can be difficult to keep up. The Roku Channel may not be as popular as some of the other services out there, but it definitely deserves much more attention than it’s gotten. This service is easy to use and has a lot to offer. Once you download it, there’s a good chance you won’t ever look back. Keep reading to find out why The Roku Channel is a streaming service you should definitely be using.
1. You Don’t Need To Have A Roku to Use It
When most people hear the word Roku, they immediately think of the company’s line of streaming devices. As a result, it’s easy to assume that you’ll need a Roku product in order to use The Roku Channel. However, that isn’t the case. The Roku Channel app can be downloaded on the Firestick, or accessed directly online from The Roku Channel website. Although it doesn’t appear that there is a Roku Channel app available for Apple TV, Apple users can still watch Roku content on their TVs by using AirPlay. This level of accessibility is a huge perk in a world where companies love getting customers wrapped up in their ecosystems.
2. The Roku Channel Has Original Content
In their early days, streaming services were simply a place to watch content that had already been produced by someone else. That’s not how things work anymore, though. Streaming giants like Netflix have been putting out their own movies and shows for several years now. At this point, it’s nothing to see an A-list celebrity starring in a Netflix original. In 2021, Roku also started producing its own original content which is now available on The Roku Channel. That said, The Roku Channel’s original content isn’t great at the moment but the fact that they’re putting it out likely means they’re investing in the platform and the content will improve in the future.
3. The Roku Channel Has Some Great Movies And Shows
The streaming service’s original content may not be there yet, but the platform offers a great selection of movies and shows that you’re already familiar with. The selection is surprisingly good and there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find at least a few things you’re interested in watching. Some of the shows on The Roku Channel include Chicago Med, Hell on Wheels, 24, The First 48, and Teen Wolf. Some of the movies available on the platform are The Sandlot, Taken, Donnie Darko, Troy, and Her.
4. You Can Watch Live TV Using The Roku Channel
Not only can you stream movies and shows on The Roku Channel, but you can also watch several channels of live TV. This is a huge benefit that not many other services offer. The live stations offer everything from news and true crime to game shows. Since repeatedly scrolling through the same lists of movies and shows can get old, it’s nice to know that this service offers another option.
5. The Roku Channel Offers Something For The Whole Family
As more and more streaming services are released, the type of content they offer is getting more and more specific. This is great for people who are really interested in a certain type of content, but this can also start to feel very limiting after a while. That, however, isn’t something you’ll have to worry about with The Roku Channel. If you’ve been looking for a streaming service that can keep the whole family entertained, The Roku Channel is definitely a great option. With its large selection of content, The Roku Channel has something that everyone can enjoy. From kids’ movies and shows all the way the thrillers and action movies, it won’t be hard for everyone to find something they enjoy.
6. It’s Free
Last but certainly not least, The Roku Channel is completely free. Although there are some other free options out there, The Roku Channel seems to pack the biggest punch. With a nice selection of movies and shows and 24/7 live TV options, you can probably replace some of your paid streaming services with this one. If your bill for streaming services has officially gotten higher than what you used to pay for cable, this is something that will probably pique your interest.