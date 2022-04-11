Why The Maestro Would be a Perfect MCU Villain

There are enough Marvel villains to keep the MCU running for a long time to come, and yet fans are calling for more and more, and they’re not wrong to do so since to this point the MCU has rolled out a few great villains, but they haven’t exactly made them as efficient as they could be. Plus, the villains that have yet to be used, if they’re ever allowed into the MCU, might only be perfect until they’re rolled out on the big or small screen. This is also dependent on the idea that the characters that are meant to oppose them, and if they’re still going to be around with the same actors at the helm, or if those actors’ contracts will have expired by then. In any case, one villain that could provide at least a couple of movies or perhaps be good for a series would be the Maestro, the evil version of the Hulk that existed in an alternate timeline of the Marvel universe. While he warranted his own place in one story or another in the comics and the games, the Maestro is still perfect since he’s essentially the Hulk if he were to break bad and see humanity as a pestilence rather than something to protect.
The Hulk’s history in the Marvel universe has been a rough one over the years since he is seen as a hero by some but is seen as a nuisance by others. All of this is dependent on whether the Hulk is thinking of what he’s doing, or whether he’s letting his savage side dominate the moment. The Maestro is unique since he is a rational and thinking being, but at the same time, he’s of the mind that his will is what matters and that everyone else can fall in line or be crushed. This version of the Hulk is intelligent and savage at the same time, and the stories that have involved him in the Marvel universe have made it clear that he’s far more dangerous than the Hulk in a few ways since he’s an older, wiser, and more experienced version of the Hulk.
This is one big reason why this character would be such a great villain, since his intelligence and gathered wisdom, along with his incredible strength, durability, and experience, would help him to become a worthwhile villain that could likely be brought into the mix to challenge earth’s heroes in a convincing manner that would make for a great movie or show. It does feel as though the Maestro would be better off in a movie where he would be placed as one of the main characters, especially since the CGI needed for this would be just as crucial as it’s been for the rest of the MCU. But pitting the new Avengers against the Maestro would be interesting since it’s very possible that none of the originals would be there to meet this character unless Jeremy Renner wanted to come back as Hawkeye and Chris Hemsworth wanted to stick around as Thor for a little longer. Otherwise, it would be a new meeting between heroes and villains, though it’s possible that War Machine would still be around.
Indeed, the Maestro wouldn’t be the absolute worst villain that could ever be faced in the MCU, but it would still be interesting to see him brought out to terrorize the Avengers and anyone else he could be pit against. Two heroes that have been seen to take on the Maestro in the comics are Hawkeye and Logan, and it would be a lot of fun to see this happen since Old Man Logan has shown the grizzled old mutant taking on the Maestro and dealing out a fair amount of damage, while Clint Barton was kind of just there and doing what he could. It’s an idea at the very least, but one can’t help but think that if the Maestro did warrant an introduction into the MCU that he would be given a slightly different tale to tell since, well, that’s kind of how things go a lot of times. The moment that one thinks that things are going to head down the path that people are ready to see, the sooner it happens that those in control come up with a fairly similar story, but well off the beaten path.
In all honesty that doesn’t feel like a bad idea with this character since there are likely plenty of ideas that could use this character that would be just as effective and might even tell a slightly better story than those that have already been published. The Maestro is an interesting character that should be given a warm welcome into a franchise that’s already made good use of the Hulk. Seeing a heroic figure go bad is kind of a thrill that a lot of fans would likely admit is needed at times.