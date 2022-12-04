Why Kirby Needs His Own Movie

What was one of the first games that got you gamers into gaming? For me, it was Kirby. That’s right, the adorable, spherical, and voracious creature has got to be one of the most beloved characters in gaming history. For all you kids who grew up in the early 2000s, there’s a good chance you owned a Gameboy. Go from the Color or the Advanced. When you couldn’t be at home, you had to carry the game with you. Heck, you probably enjoyed it so much you probably did just continue playing it at home. If you were playing any of the Kirby games, it was pretty hard to put a Gameboy down. Oh, and of course, who can forget how vital he was in the Super Smash Bros. series? The little guy was around since the beginning, and he could copy literally anyone and everyone’s abilities.
Would it be accurate to say that Kirby is basically a more kid-friendly version of Shang Tsung? Not at all. At least this pink creature spits everyone out after he sucks them up with his super breath. He’ll take their powers and their appearances (kind of) and would do it all with that cute smile. For him, stealing the powers and abilities of others is basically like playing a game. But hey, he only gains their powers temporarily. In his childlike mind, he’s probably just borrowing them and giving them right back.
A Kirby Movie Could be a Hit
If you love the Kirby games, then think about the chances of this character getting his own movie. Is it even possible? Of course, it is, and if you need some convincing, then go watch the trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie. You’ll hear a lot more Chris Pratt than Mario’s actual voice, but it’s only the first trailer. The cool thing about it is that it’s bringing in just about every essential character from the games. And what’s even cooler is that the movie’s got a stellar cast doing their voices. This includes Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan Michael-Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. If the cast alone doesn’t at least capture your interest, then I don’t know what will.
Above all else, it’s just so cool that a movie centered around Mario is actually coming. Now, if you were a gamer growing up in the ’90s or early 2000s, Mario was a vital part of your childhood. So if it came down between Mario and Kirby, I think most gamers would say that the former is more iconic. They wouldn’t be wrong because the Italian plumber has certainly earned his status. Heck, that’s probably why he’s finally getting his own movie. A bit overdue, but we gamers are always skeptical when those movie adaptations come along. Rightfully so.
However, despite the skepticism and the obvious voice of Chris Pratt behind Mario, the trailer does give it a good impression. If this Super Mario Bros. movie does succeed, then it opens the door for a lot of very exciting possibilities. In other words, if Mario is getting his own movie, then so should Kirby. Aside from the character’s popularity, he has found success outside his own gaming series.
Possible Inspiration
If an animated movie centered around the character does find some footing, it has some inspiration to draw from. The best thing to look at is the 2001 Japanese animated series Kirby: Right Back at Ya!, something every young Kirby fan should have watched at least once. For the most part, this animated adaptation was actually very faithful to the game and its titular hero. Just like in the games, the animated show portrayed Kirby as a childlike and playful hero who took joy in absorbing the magical abilities of others. But just like in the games, he would only have those powers temporarily and would use them with the best intentions. After all, Kirby is still basically just a child who loves to have fun.
That kind of characterization would work well for an animated movie adaptation. But just like with the Mario series, the Kirby series didn’t just work because of its titular star. First and foremost, he needs to face his signature nemesis, the hammer-wielding penguin bird known as King Dedede. This character has shifted his role in the Kirby series over the years, ranging from the pink hero’s arch-rival to eventually becoming his biggest “frenemy,” so to speak. King Dedede has become a far more intriguing character. And on top of that, he was always so fun to play as.
Only Time Will Tell
If or when we do see a Kirby movie, having our titular hero confront King Dedede in his castle in order to protect Dream Land would be the ultimate conflict of the movie. But he doesn’t have to be the only bad guy Kirby can fight. If you played the old games, you most likely played as Meta Knight. There’s no question about it. This character must be in a Kirby movie. Similar to King Dedede, Meta Knight often shifted between friend and foe in the series. If we get him in the movie, he’ll be a perfect anti-hero/rival to Kirby. He doesn’t have to be a villain, but it’ll give the hero another challenge to go up against. Plus, he just looks so flipping cool.
And as for Kirby’s allies, the animated series gave him siblings Tiff and Tuff. Even these allies would be a bit contentious with Kirby at times, but in the end, they would come together and help him fight for Dream Land. There are many other characters to choose from, but these few characters are the essentials. If and when a Kirby movie does get made, let’s hope the developers make them the central focus. And needless to say, they need to worry about getting the titular hero right. Given that he doesn’t have an extensive vocabulary, it shouldn’t be too hard, but you can bet they’ll find a way to add another distinctive feature to the movie version.
What are your thoughts on a Kirby movie, gamers?