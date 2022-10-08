A Teaser Is Finally Released For The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Are you ready for The Super Mario Bros. reboot?
When an animated film from the classic Nintendo character was announced, understandably, audiences had their reservations about Hollywood attempting another Super Mario Bros. feature. However, the upcoming film seems promising enough. Matthew Vogel penned the screenplay – with his credits being the solid The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Minions: Rise of Guru – and the directing team of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who’s credited for Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and The Batman animated series. The voice cast is stacked, too, with Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan Michael-Key (Toad), Jack Black (Bowser), and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).
The creative blunder known as the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film starred John Leguizamo, Bob Haskins, and Danny Hopper. In fact, it wasn’t just the critics and fans who trashed the film, but the actors have not held back on their dislike of the movie adaptation, with Bob Haskins burying the entire experience in a 2007 interview with The Guardian:
“The worst thing I ever did? Super Mario Brothers. It was a f***in’ nightmare. The whole experience was a nightmare. It had a husband-and-wife team directing, whose arrogance had been mistaken for talent. After so many weeks their own agent told them to get off the set! F***in’ nightmare. F***in’ idiots.”
One of the smarter decisions made for the upcoming film is showcasing it through animation. The world of Super Mario would blow the budget sky high, and animation allows the writers more flexibility in terms of story and characters. Plus, with characters such as Browser, Donkey Kong, and Toad, the live-action version may not be able to do those popular names justice. The upcoming film will see the title character travel through the Mushroom Kingdom to stop Bowser and his evil deeds.
Now, the big elephant in the room is that Pratt isn’t Italian. Whether or not he’s been a plumber has yet to be confirmed. However, the actor teased several times that Mario’s voice will be “unlike anything you’ve heard”, “I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt told Variety. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the ‘Mario’ world before.”