Hulu Series “Reboot” Is Not a Reboot

The word reboot in recent years has meant more than several things, from a simple reproduction of a previous piece of work to a complete re-imagining of something entirely new that carries the name of a different product. Still, most recently, Hulu created its unique use of the term reboot, in a literal sense. The new mildly meta-comedy from Hulu has played jokes at the expense of Hulu itself and the use of reboots in the current era of Hollywood, as well as a sort of behind-the-scenes look at life behind the workings, and dysfunctions, of rebooted series.
The series in question has been titled Reboot, and between its fantastic but surprising cast and the unique take on the sitcom genre with its mostly off-set portrayal of the characters, the series will surely be back for a season 2. Below, we’ve detailed the new Hulu series, Reboot, although not an actual reboot, as well as its cast and other information about the new comedy, fresh off its first season, which ended this week.
Reboot
Reboot, as stated above, has never been the standard version of what a reboot has become known for today. However, the show’s concept detailed the experience of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into a sitcom reboot and the disasters. Reboot premiered its first episode on Hulu on September 20th of this year, as well as the second and third episodes, which has been somewhat of a trend between Hulu and FX on other series.
Recent Hulu series such as Welcome to Wrexham and the newest seasons of American Horror Story and American Horror Stories have premiered more than one episode per week or at least two for a premiere. Reboot itself focused on the reboot of a fictional series, Step Right Up, and its original cast members picked up after the early 2000s sitcom left off when the series had its original run. However, in the reboot of Reboot, the original actors would portray the characters again, showing the change in character since the last series. What made Reboot even better was the cast of familiar characters to fill the shoes of the dysfunctional sitcom family, decades since they’ve seen each other last.
Reboot Cast
While the Hulu series Reboot concept was funny in concept alone and its lesser-known cast, the more-known cast was sure to bring in the remaining folk that held out for more information to check out the series. Reboot follows the dysfunctional family of a mother and son, along with her current husband.
At the same time, her ex-husband lives with them to create the strange dynamic and classic sitcom comedic elements required for such a show, and the reboot of the series introduced a new character named Kimberly. She has been cast as the character of the ex-husband’s adult daughter. Other additional characters added to Reboot, although not part of the sitcom cast, was the Hulu Head of Comedy executive, who’s new to comedy, to oversee aspects of the series, as well the original creator of Step Right Up and his daughter, in charge of the reboot.
Overall the characters of Reboot are surprisingly portrayed by Johnny Knoxville, Keegan Michael-Key, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the main cast. Other recurring actors include Rachel Bloom, Paul Reiser, Eliza Coupe, and the various actors that fill the writer’s room of the Hulu series Reboot.
Reboot Fun and Other Information
Furthering the sense of being a meta comedy about sitcom reboots, Reboot even named its episode titles after popular series of the past, while some have even been rebooted themselves. Episode titles include direct references to the previous series, such as Who’s the Boss?, What We Do in The Shadows, New Girl, Girlfriends, Growing Pains, Bewitched, Baskets, and of course, the first episode was named after the show on Reboot, Step Right Up.
The actress that portrayed the Hulu comedy executive also played a character on the sitcom Last Man Standing. That same living room set has been used for Reboot, which calls to Last Man Standing and the actress even further as in the series, the actress also watched a show that used the same set. However, unknown of the possibility of a season 2 of the Hulu series Reboot, the series gathered some attention that should bring it to at least a second season as a final.
Two actors that were previously signed on to appear in Reboot were re-cast by Judy Greer over Leslie Bibb, and Paul Reiser replaced Michael McKean. It should also be noted that the creator of Reboot also created Modern Family and Just Shoot Me!