Why Does Zachery Ty Bryan Keep Getting Arrested? Here’s The Full Story

Zachery Ty Bryan has come a long way since he kicked off his career at age 5. The American actor from Aurora, Colorado, went from featuring in local ads to promoting global brands like Burger King and Ralph Lauren. He transitioned to acting in the early ’90s and was first seen as Brad in ABC TGIF before the breakthrough role that made him a household name. Bryan rose to national stardom as Brad Taylor, the rebellious son of the Taylor family on Home Improvement.
The ABC sitcom ran for eight solid seasons, with Zachery Ty Bryan starring alongside Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, and Earl Hindman. His performance won him two Young Artist Awards out of four nominations, positioning him for more opportunities to consolidate his Hollywood legacy. Bryan has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows since the ABC sitcom concluded, but he’s yet to replicate his Home Improvement success. His multiple run-ins with the law haven’t helped matters.
Zachery Ty Bryan Was First Arrested In October 2020 For Assaulting His Girlfriend
The Home Improvement star retired from acting in 2009 and attempted a comeback in 2022 with Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice. It seems his acting days are over, especially in light of his never-ending legal issues. Zachery Ty Bryan was first arrested in October 2020 by the Eugene Police Department in Oregon for assaulting his partner, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. According to reports, he assaulted his girlfriend, impeded her breathing, and stopped her from calling 911.
He was booked into the Lane County jail with eight counts of domestic violence-related charges. Bryan pleaded guilty to menacing and assault in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to three years of bench probation in February 2021. The probational sentence required him to have no contact with the victim and participate in a batterer intervention program.
He Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Again In 2023 And 2025
Since the first case in 2020, the Home Improvement star has been arrested at least twice for domestic violence. In July 2023, the Eugene Police Department confirmed its arrest of the former child actor after receiving reports of a physical altercation between a man and a woman at a north Eugene residence. He was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and misdemeanor harassment. Bryan pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony assault and was sentenced to seven days of jail time, alongside three years of supervised probation. Again, he was barred from contact with the victim and required to receive treatment for alcohol and substance abuse.
In January 2025, Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested yet again for domestic violence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This time, he was charged with second-degree domestic violence for choking and punching Cartwright in the face. Bryan secured pretrial release after posting a $10,000 bail. However, he was arrested again that November for violating his probation, which, among other things, required him to stay away from his long-term partner. He was arrested alongside Cartwright, with whom he shares three children.
Zachery Ty Bryan’s Fiancée Is At The Center Of His Repeated Arrests
Apart from two arrests in 2024 for driving under the influence, all of Zachery Ty Bryan’s arrests are due to altercations with his fiancée. Bryan and Cartwright got engaged in November 2021, barely a year after the actor divorced his high school sweetheart, Carly Matros. His relationship with Cartwright has been problematic right from its early days. The pair has been involved in at least four physical altercations since they got together. They were both arrested in the latest incident on Big Fall Creek Road. Confirming their arrest, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office disclosed that the rift endangered the lives of their kids.
“Zachery Ty Bryan, 44, of Eugene, was in a pickup truck with Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, of Eugene, and their three small children. They were driving together in the area. At some point, Bryan got out of the pickup truck and began walking on Big Fall Creek Road. Cartwright then attempted to run over Bryan, crashing the truck with the children inside into the ditch,” reads a report of the incident posted on Facebook by the Lane County Sheriff.
Deputies who responded to the incident observed that both Bryan and Cartwright were impaired. The Home Improvement actor was arrested for violating his probation on 4th-degree assault. He was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright, who "was arrested for attempted assault in the 1st Degree, three counts of recklessly endangering, and driving under the influence of intoxicants."
