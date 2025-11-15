Hey Pandas, What Is You Weirdest Allergy? (Closed)

Allergies can be awful, but what is your weirdest one?
#1
I have a classmate who’s allergic to eggshells. He can eat eggs just fine he just can’t touch the shells
#2
I’m allergic to dog and cat dander…
#3
chlorefenicol
for all you non doctors including myself it’s the thing in eye drops that makes you better
it makes me look like I have chicken pox
#4
I have a small allergic reaction to some fruits and vegetables. Only ones that are raw, if they’re cooked, then I’m fine. Some of these include broccoli, apples, sugar snap peas, and many other things. It is very sad. My symptoms are that the inside of my bottom lip gets very itchy, and the inside of my ears/throat get itchy.
#5
not me but my friend is allergic to pineapple
#6
Mosquito bites. Whenever one bites me it swells up to incredible sizes, have to put salvon cream on it
#7
Not me, but my brother used to be allergic to chicken, and one of my friends is allergic to mangoes.
#8
I have a friend who is allergic to mango. Which doesn’t seem bad but we’re in the Caribbean and mango is such a main fruit here. We even cook it.
#9
Okay, not me but my dad. He is allergic to *every* environmental factor they test for, ~but~, he is immune to poison oak and poison ivy. Idk if they test for those so maybe not all of the factors, but hey ig it kinda balances it out, right?
#10
idk if this is weird but…..im allergic to penicillin….yep…
#11
Wheat, barley, and everything containing gluten.
#12
I um have a fructose malabsorption ( for u not doctors it’s means I’m allergic to a special type of sugar I forgot da name and I am to lazy to search it up) so if I have loads of fruit I get A stomach ache and I just feel really sick btw if I don’t eat anything before the fruit I can get REALLY sick so um I’m alergic to sugar lol
Follow Us