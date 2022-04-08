Why Chief Willoughby From Three Billboards Outside Of Ebbing, Missouri Deserves A Spin-Off

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri is one of the best Oscar nominees to come out in the past decade or so. The Best Picture nominee is about Mildred Hayes’s quest to find the culprit responsible for the murder of her daughter. In the crosshairs of her journey to find the truth is Chief Willoughby, an honorable father, and a husband who claims that he did everything he could to find the man responsible for the death of Angela, though Mildred isn’t buying it. However, midway through the 2017 feature, Willoughby opts to kill himself due to the pain of dealing with his Terminal Cancer. Now, the reasoning behind Chief Willoughby’s death is pretty cut and dry. There are no hints that there was a deeper meaning behind his suicide, though it’s always possible an easter egg was shown that implied something different.
However, perhaps the most interesting aspect of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is that we never see Angela or the investigation surrounding her case during the weeks police were intensely trying to find the man responsible for her murder. We understand the struggles that Chief Willoughby was going through at the time when Mildred put up those billboards, but we never got a deeper perspective on why the cops were unable to catch the guy. The unsolved case of Angela Hayes should be the focal point of a Chief Willoughby spin-off. It’s not just about the case itself, but how the Chief is dealing with everything mentally. Under the guise of Martin McDonagh, the story of following Chief Willoughby through the highs and lows of trying to solve the case of Angela Hayes can bring some freshness to a genre that’s anything but. Though, understandably, the money for a Chief Willoughby spin-off can easily be about his terminal cancer and how he’s dealing with it.
Obviously, the man committing suicide means that he just couldn’t handle the pain, but more importantly, he couldn’t bear to see the heartache in the eyes of his wife and daughter. As I previously stated, there were no clues to hint that there were some deeper issues that he didn’t express; however, this is the world of cinema, so characters are subtle creatures who always have hidden layers surrounding themselves. Maybe the true reason for his murder stems from the overbearing weight of not only the cancer but being unable to solve the only case that haunts him? I’m no police expert, but having cases go unsolved, especially in such a close-knit town of Ebbing had to weigh heavily on his mind. Perhaps Chief Willoughby felt trapped in a world where he couldn’t escape his demons? We understand his mindset in Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri but we never truly go behind-the-scenes to delve more into his psyche. Since this story is about Mildred Hayes and her quest to find justice then it makes sense that the focus isn’t truly on Chief Willoughby; however, given the grim ending of his story, there’s likely more subtext behind the way he died over anything.
Why choose a gun to take his life? Willoughby couldn’t stand the pain that he was dealing with, surely an easy approach to death would’ve been better. I’m also no suicide expert but putting a bullet through your head is an extreme and painful measure. Plus, his wife and kids would surely hear a loud gunshot coming from the barn. Chief Willoughby may not be as controversial as Officer Dixon or Hayes, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less compelling. He’s a police officer so he surely has an interesting story to tell as well, and given his brotherly relationship with Dixon, it could be a wild story at that. The key thing would be keeping the tone of Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri because that’s one of the reasons that they film stands out so much. The blend of drama and dark comedy is masterfully done by Martin McDonagh, and though the subject would be dour given Chief Willoughby’s circumstances, that shouldn’t strip the film of its original tone. It’ll also gives us a better chance to get to know his wife, who’s surely a big supporter of her husband. However, what’s her mindset? Of course, she’s worried about her husband, but is she thinking about the course of her life? Do the kids even know about his situation? There’s a strong story to tell when it comes to the Police Chief of Ebbing, Missouri. Chief Willoughby may be the nice guy of Three Billboards of Ebbing, Missouri, but that just means that the layers behind this man would be more fun to explore.