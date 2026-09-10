Who Is Todd Stashwick? Meet the Actor Portraying Paladin in VisionQuest

Todd Stashwick is no stranger to playing unforgettable characters on screen. Whether portraying a ruthless villain, a mysterious ally, or a conflicted leader, he has consistently found ways to leave a lasting impression. Years of steady work have earned him respect throughout Hollywood without making him an overnight celebrity.
This is beginning to change as he joins one of the world’s biggest entertainment franchises. With VisionQuest set to expand the story of Vision after the events of WandaVision, Todd Stashwick joins a growing cast of fresh faces entering Marvel’s ever-evolving universe. Here is everything to know about the actor portraying Paladin in the highly anticipated Disney+ series.
Todd Stashwick Began His Acting Career in Chicago
Born on October 16, 1968, in Chicago, Illinois, Todd Stashwick discovered his passion for acting while attending high school. After graduating from Illinois State University, he returned to Chicago and became involved with the city’s thriving theater scene. He performed with several respected theater companies, including the famous The Second City training center, where many successful comedians and actors sharpened their skills. Those early years helped him develop the versatility that later became one of his greatest strengths on screen.
Todd Stashwick Once Auditioned for Saturday Night Live
Before becoming a familiar face in television and film, Todd Stashwick came close to joining one of America’s most iconic comedy shows. Early in his career, he auditioned for Saturday Night Live after developing his improvisational skills at Chicago’s renowned Second City. Although he did not land a spot in the cast, the experience proved valuable.
Stashwick has since spoken about how the audition became a learning moment rather than a setback. Instead of focusing solely on sketch comedy, he continued building his career through theater, television, and film, eventually becoming one of Hollywood’s most reliable character actors. Looking back, missing out on Saturday Night Live ultimately led him toward the diverse body of work with several standout performances.
He Built a Career Through Memorable Television Roles
Todd Stashwick steadily became one of television’s most recognizable character actors. Rather than chasing leading-man roles, he earned praise for bringing depth and personality to supporting characters across multiple genres. Over the years, he has appeared in popular series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Supernatural, The Originals, Gotham, Teen Wolf, and 12 Monkeys. His performance as Deacon in 12 Monkeys remains one of his most celebrated roles, earning praise for balancing menace, humor, and emotional complexity.
Todd Stashwick Is Also an Accomplished Voice Actor
Beyond live-action projects, Todd Stashwick has established himself in the animated and gaming industry through voice acting and motion capture performances. His credits include major titles such as Courage the Cowardly Dog, Phineas and Ferb, Think Like a Dog, Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz, and the video game Uncharted 4. His distinctive voice and commanding screen presence have made him a natural fit for larger-than-life characters across different forms of entertainment.
He’s One of the Co-founding Members of Burn Manhattan
After touring with The Second City, Todd Stashwick moved to New York and became one of the co-founding members of Burn Manhattan. The group is an experimental improv troupe that earned critical acclaim for its unconventional performances. The group staged shows across the city and featured Shira Piven, Kevin Scott, and Matt Higgins as its core members. His time with the troupe also laid the foundation for his later work as an improv teacher and performer, proving that comedy and spontaneous storytelling were central to his development long before he became a familiar face on television.
Todd Stashwick Is Also a Video Game Writer
Todd Stashwick’s creative work extends beyond acting and television. He has also earned recognition as a video game writer, contributing to some of the industry’s biggest franchises. His experience as a lifelong gamer and storyteller has helped him transition naturally into game development. One of his most notable credits is Square Enix’s Forspoken (2023) and Marvel Comics-inspired game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra (2027). Working on a major Marvel game years before joining the MCU made his casting in VisionQuest an interesting full-circle moment. His success across television, comics, and video games highlights the versatility that has defined his career.
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