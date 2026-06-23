Who is Sule Thelwell? Rise to Fame of the XO, Kitty Season 3 Breakout Star

XO, Kitty season 3 premiered on April 2, 2026, with Sule Thelwell standing out as one of the newest additions to the vibrant cast. Thelwell is a talented Jamaican actor with big dreams to play iconic roles like Miles Morales (Spider-Man) on the international stage. Suffice it to say he’s already on the way to achieving those dreams. Thelwell began his artistic journey with the QUILT theater company, where he honed his acting skills.
Despite his passion for storytelling, Sule Thelwell didn’t always know he wanted to act. His big dream after high school was to become an architect, but a simple comment he received at a summer school shifted his interest. His career has been on the rise since then. He first gained recognition in the Hulu psychological drama Saint X before earning more prominence on XO, Kitty. Beyond acting, Thelwell is skilled in painting and sketching. Explore more interesting facts about the Jamaican talent below.
Sule Thelwell Was Born and Raised in Jamaica
Sule Thelwell was born on February 3, 2001, in Spanish Town, Jamaica, where he grew up with his family. The actor prefers to keep his personal life and family background private, focusing the spotlight on his career. As such, the names and background details of his family members are not public knowledge. However, he has mentioned his mother in a few interviews, including his chat with Jamaica Observer in January 2023 and Teen Vogue in April 2026.
Growing up in Jamaica influenced Thelwell’s interest in the performing arts. Although his mother was dismayed by his shift from architecture to drama, his family supported his desire to fuel his dreams in the arts. In the meantime, Thelwell is the only member of his family pursuing a career in the performing arts. He speaks English, Jamaican Patios, and Montegonian Creole.
How Sule Thelwell Switched From Architecture to Acting
Back in Jamaica, Sule Thelwell attended Glenmuir High School and DeCarteret College, but acting was not in the cards at the time. After graduating from Glenmuir High at the age of 17, Thelwell received an Outstanding Achievement Award and was ready for his next venture as an architect. However, three days later, he joined a summer school drama camp in May Pen, where Rayon McLean, who would later become his manager, told him to give acting a shot. At that moment, he decided to pursue acting, joining the QUILT theater company to explore the craft with other creative artists.
He Attended the University of London’s Royal Central School of Speech and Drama on a Rare Scholarship
Sule Thelwell pulled all the stops to get admission to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. He auditioned for a spot at the prestigious institution and requested a scholarship, since his family couldn’t afford it at the time. Sadly, he was offered admission on the condition that he would pay the full tuition. Thelwell told Teen Vogue he was ready to do anything, including selling some artwork and starting a GoFundMe account. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was little he could do.
His GoFundMe reached many people, including a Jamaican lady leading another acting school in London. She reached out to him and offered him a scholarship to her school, but gave him the option to still go to the school of his dreams. Turns out she’s an alum of the Royal Central School and Speech and Drama. According to Thelwell’s interview with Teen Vogue, the lady said,
“But I do know that you really would like to go to the school that you want to go to, and I know because I also went there. I’d like you to reach out to them. I’d like you to say to them that I said I would be giving you a full-tuition scholarship to come to my school. Just see what they say.”
He was offered a first-of-its-kind full tuition scholarship the next day. After four years, Sule Thelwell graduated with a BA (Hons) in Acting in 2024. According to his profile on the Royal Central School and Speech and Drama website, Thelwell can do multiple accents, including his native Jamaican, Trinidadian, Scottish, Russian, Southern American, New York, General English, General American, and Nigerian.
Acting Breakthrough
While studying in London, Sule Thelwell auditioned for a Hulu/Disney+ project. Although he was considered for the main role, he didn’t get it. However, his audition tape impressed casting director Julie Schubert and others enough to land him a main role in Hulu’s Saint X as Desmond in his professional debut. He appeared in all eight episodes of the psychological drama about Emily Thomas’ (Alycia Debnam-Carey) mission to find answers to her sister’s brutal rape and murder during a trip to the Caribbean 20 years ago.
In 2026, Jenny Han’s Netflix coming-of-age rom-com series, XO, Kitty, propelled him further into the global spotlight. Interestingly, Sule Thelwell was initially helping his friend with his audition for the role of Marius before he gave it a shot himself. He secured the role after three rounds of audition and appeared opposite Anna Cathcart in the beloved series.
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