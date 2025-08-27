Who Is Maria Bello? 7 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Waterfront’ Actress

Maria Bello may not be a household name, but she has delivered several memorable performances in film and television. For over three decades, Bello has delivered scene-stealing roles in dramas, thrillers, and procedurals. With her recent appearance on Netflix’s crime drama series The Waterfront, Bello has once again proven her talent and versatility.
Although the first season of the show attracted mixed or average reviews, The Waterfront has been a streaming success. However, with yet another hit project, not many audiences know much about Bello’s background, personal life, and career. Here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about The Waterfront actress Maria Bello.
1. Maria Bello Was Born & Raised in Pennsylvania
The actress was born Maria Elaina Bello in the non-township municipality of Norristown, Pennsylvania, on April 18, 1967. Bello comes from a family of six, having a sister, Lisa Bello, and two brothers, Joseph Bello and Christopher Bello. Her father, Joe Bello, was a contractor, while her mother was a school nurse and teacher. After graduating from Archbishop John Carroll High School, Maria Bello attended Villanova University in Pennsylvania.
2. She Was a Varsity Cheerleader in High School
Maria Bello had always been an active child. Before she became known for her powerful, emotionally charged roles, she was energizing crowds on the sidelines. Bello was a varsity cheerleader at Archbishop John Carroll High School. Interestingly, she briefly wore a cheerleading uniform in a scene with Viggo Mortensen in David Cronenberg’s 2005 action thriller A History of Violence.
3. Maria Bello Had Hoped to Be a Human Rights Lawyer
Growing up, Maria Bello envisioned a different future for herself than the one she’s currently living in. Until her senior year in high school, Bello hoped to pursue a career as a lawyer. However, fated to be an actress, Bello took an acting class for fun in her senior year.
Besides developing a new passion for acting, her talent later helped land her a few roles in several Off-Broadway productions. However, her new interest in acting didn’t stop her from majoring in Political Science at the university. After graduation, she went full-time into acting and hasn’t looked back since. However, this hasn’t stopped her from pursuing several social justice causes.
4. She Has Italian and Polish Ancestry
What many film and television audiences may not know is that Maria Bello is of European descent. Her father is a first-generation Italian-American. Interestingly, her mother is Polish American, solidifying Bello’s European ties. Although she neither speaks Italian nor Polish fluently, she’s proud of her heritage and ancestry.
5. Maria Bello is a Mother
One of the most important roles in Maria Bello’s life doesn’t take place on a film set. It is being a mother to her son, Jackson Blue McDermott. Her son has remained a central figure in her life, often influencing the personal and professional choices she makes. Bello had her son with her then-boyfriend Dan McDermott, a television producer. Although the couple eventually broke up, they found ways to co-parent their son, with McDermott reportedly living a few blocks away.
6. Maria Bello is an AMPAS Member
One little-known fact about Maria Bello is that she’s a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ( AMPAS). AMPAS is the prestigious organization best known for overseeing the Oscars. Membership in AMPAS is by invitation only and is extended to individuals who have made significant contributions to the motion picture industry. Maria Bello was invited to join the organization in 2006, meaning she has been a part of the Academy’s award voting for almost two decades.
7. Maria Bello Was One of the Producers of ‘The Woman King’
Maria Bello chose to expand her portfolio to become a producer in 2010. She began by producing two short films in 2010 and 2016. While she has produced and executive-produced a few other movies, her most notable credit is the Viola Davis-led historical action-adventure film The Woman King (2022). Besides co-producing the film alongside Davis, Cathy Schulman, and Julius Tennon, Bello also developed the story with its screenwriter, Dana Stevens. The Woman King was a commercial success, nearly tripling its production budget after its theatrical run. Although she hasn’t worked on any project on the big screen since 2020, Maria Bello has stayed busy on television.
