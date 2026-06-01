Who Is Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl? 9 Roles That Made Matthias Schoenaerts Famous

Matthias Schoenaerts steps into the spotlight once again with his portrayal of Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl (2026). Known for his intense performances and commanding screen presence, Schoenaerts has built a career on complex, emotionally driven characters. His casting as Krem signals a deliberate move by DC Studios to anchor its storytelling in strong, character-focused performances.
Unlike other larger-than-life comic book antagonists, Krem of the Yellow Hills stands out for his brutality and grounded menace. Although he’s not a god, a genius mastermind, or a cosmic tyrant, he’s a ruthless killer whose actions spark the emotional core of the story. This makes him one of the most intriguing additions to the new DC Universe. To truly appreciate Matthias Schoenaerts’ portrayal of Krem, it helps to look back at the defining roles that brought him international recognition. From award-winning European dramas to major Hollywood productions, here are Matthias Schoenaerts’ most famous roles of his career.
Loft (2008)
In Loft, Matthias Schoenaerts plays Filip Willems, one of five friends who share a secret apartment used for extramarital affairs. The story takes a dark turn when they discover a woman’s body in the loft, forcing each man to confront his own secrets and lies. Schoenaerts delivers a confident, layered performance as Filip, portraying him as both charismatic and morally conflicted.
Schoenaerts captures the tension between loyalty and self-preservation as suspicion spreads among the group. The film became a massive box office success in Belgium and gained international attention through remakes and wider distribution. Although the Belgian film didn’t get international recognition, its success in Belgium makes it a worthy addition to the list.
Bullhead (2011)
Before Hollywood came calling, Matthias Schoenaerts also made another powerful impression in the Belgian crime drama Bullhead. He plays Jacky Vanmarsenille, a troubled cattle farmer entangled in the illegal hormone trade. The role demanded emotional intensity, physical transformation, and a deep understanding of trauma, all of which Schoenaerts delivered with striking authenticity.
His performance earned widespread critical acclaim and introduced him to international audiences in a major way. Bullhead received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards, which elevated Schoenaerts’ profile overnight. Critics praised his ability to convey rage, vulnerability, and isolation without relying on excessive dialogue. This breakout role established him as a serious actor capable of carrying complex narratives. It also laid the foundation for his transition into larger international productions.
Rust and Bone (2012)
Matthias Schoenaerts followed up his breakthrough with another gripping performance in Rust and Bone, starring opposite Marion Cotillard. He plays Alain “Ali” van Versch, a struggling fighter and single father navigating life’s harsh realities. The film explores themes of resilience, love, and survival, and Schoenaerts brings a raw physicality that perfectly complements Cotillard’s emotional depth.
The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and gained global attention for its emotional storytelling. Schoenaerts stood out for his ability to balance toughness with tenderness, making Ali a deeply human character. His performance helped cement his reputation as one of Europe’s most compelling actors. It also opened doors to more English-language roles in mainstream cinema.
The Drop (2014)
In The Drop, Matthias Schoenaerts joined an impressive cast that included Tom Hardy, Noomi Rapace, and James Gandolfini. He plays Eric Deeds, a menacing and unpredictable antagonist whose presence drives much of the film’s tension. Unlike his earlier sympathetic roles, this performance showcased his ability to embody quiet, simmering danger.
The film gave Schoenaerts exposure to a broader English-speaking audience. His portrayal of Eric proved he could hold his own alongside established Hollywood stars. Critics noted how he brought nuance to a character that could have easily become one-dimensional. This role hinted at the darker energy he now channels as Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl.
Far from the Madding Crowd (2015)
Matthias Schoenaerts took a different direction with Far from the Madding Crowd, a period drama based on Thomas Hardy’s 1874 classic novel. He plays Gabriel Oak, a loyal and steadfast shepherd who quietly supports the film’s heroine (Carey Mulligan). The role required restraint, warmth, and emotional subtlety rather than intensity.
Audiences and critics appreciated his understated performance, which grounded the film’s romantic storyline. Schoenaerts proved he could excel in softer, character-driven narratives without losing his screen presence. This versatility made him a valuable asset in Hollywood. It also demonstrated that he could connect with audiences across different genres.
The Danish Girl (2015)
In The Danish Girl, Matthias Schoenaerts worked alongside Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander in a story about identity and transformation. He plays Hans Axgil, a supportive friend within the film’s emotional landscape. Though not the central character, his presence adds depth and authenticity to the narrative.
The film received multiple Academy Award nominations and gained global recognition. Schoenaerts’ involvement further solidified his place in high-profile international productions. Schoenaerts brought sincerity and quiet strength to his role, complementing the film’s emotional tone. His ability to enhance ensemble casts became one of his defining strengths.
Red Sparrow (2018)
Matthias Schoenaerts stepped into the world of espionage with Red Sparrow, starring Jennifer Lawrence. He plays Ivan Vladimirovich Egorov, a calculating intelligence officer who manipulates those around him. The role required a controlled, authoritative presence, which Schoenaerts delivered with precision. The film introduced him to an even wider global audience through its mainstream appeal. Schoenaerts’ performance added tension and complexity to the story’s political intrigue. This role further expanded his range and marketability in Hollywood.
The Old Guard Movies
One of Matthias Schoenaerts’ most recognizable roles came in the Netflix hit The Old Guard, where he starred alongside Charlize Theron. He plays Booker, an immortal warrior grappling with guilt and betrayal. The role blends action with emotional depth, allowing Schoenaerts to showcase both physical and psychological complexity.
The Old Guard’s global success introduced him to a new generation of viewers. His portrayal of Booker stood out for its emotional weight and moral ambiguity. Audiences connected with his internal conflict, making him one of the film’s most compelling characters. This performance demonstrated his ability to thrive in blockbuster-style storytelling.
The Regime (2024)
In the HBO series The Regime, Matthias Schoenaerts stars opposite Kate Winslet in a dark political drama. He plays a key figure within an authoritarian government, navigating power, loyalty, and control. The series allowed him to explore long-form storytelling and character development.
Television gave Schoenaerts the space to build a layered and evolving performance. His work in The Regime showcased his adaptability across formats and genres. Critics praised his ability to command attention even in ensemble scenes. This role reinforced Matthias Schoenaerts’ reputation as a versatile and dependable performer.
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