Who is Jon Foster? Career and Personal Life of the Stay Alive Actor

Since his break into Hollywood as a teenager, Jon Foster has steadily risen through the ranks. As an American actor, he began his career in local theaters before his screen debut in the late 1990s. Over the years, Foster has established himself as a talent to watch with notable acting credits across film and television. He is known for appearing in acclaimed films like The Door in the Floor (2004), Stay Alive (2006), Brotherhood (2010), and Rampart (2011). Foster has also appeared in popular television projects, including Judging Amy, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Suits, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.
In addition to acting, Jon Foster nurtures a passion for music and songwriting. He co-founded the electronic-soul duo Kaneholler with his wife, Chelsea Tyler. Foster is also interested in extreme sports, mixed martial arts, and boxing. With interests in different crafts and talents, Foster stands out as a versatile entertainer. He has carved out his own path as an actor and away from the screen. We take a glimpse into his career milestones and personal life.
Where is Jon Foster From?
Jon Foster was born on August 3, 1984, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. His paternal ancestry is traced to Jewish immigrants from the Russian Empire, and he was raised in the Jewish faith. His paternal grandparents, Celia (née Segal) and Abraham Frank Foster, a prominent senator and judge, hailed from Russian Jewish families and settled in Boston, Massachusetts as immigrants. On the maternal side, Foster has a mix of English, French, Irish, distant Welsh and Scottish ancestry. His mother is originally from Maryland.
The Fosters moved to Fairfield, Iowa, after a burglary incident at their Boston home when they were in the house. Jon Foster grew up with an older brother, Ben Foster, who is also an actor. Ben is a seasoned actor with notable credits across film, television, and stage. His film credits include The Punisher (2004), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), 30 Days of Night (2007), The Messenger and Pandorum (both 2009), The Mechanic (2011), Contraband (2012), Lone Survivor (2013), The Program (2015), Warcraft (2016), and Leave No Trace (2018). Both Foster brothers began acting as teenagers.
Jon Foster’s Television Career Began in 1999
The American actor began his career on the small screen in 1999. His first television role was in the pilot episode of Get Reel as Will. He made a guest appearance on Judging Amy in 2000, portraying Gregory Dox in the second season of the CBS legal drama television series. The next year, he played his first lead role as Henry on the CBS sitcom Danny.
From 2004 to 2005, Jon Foster appeared as Ben Connor on Life as We Know It. He also played a guest role as Justin Sharp on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In 2006, Foster joined the main cast of Windfall as Damien Cutler and starred as one of the leads on Accidentally on Purpose from 2009 to 2010. His other television credits include Ben and Kate as George, Suits as Trent Devon, and 9-1-1: Lone Star as Dustin Shephard.
He Made His Film Debut in 2000
Jon Foster’s film career began in the early 2000s with minor roles in Thirteen Days (2000) and Life as a House (2001). He landed a significant role in the 2002 television film Murder in Greenwich as Michael Skakel, which earned him a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Performance in a TV Movie, Miniseries or Special – Leading Young Actor. After appearing in a minor role in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Foster played Eddie O’Hare in the 2004 psychological drama The Door in the Floor.
He played one of the leads in Stay Alive (2006) alongside Frankie Muniz and Sophia Bush. Foster appeared in two movies in 2008 – The Mysteries of Pittsburgh and The Informers, portraying Art Bechstein and Graham Sloan, respectively. He played more prominent roles in 2009, appearing in Tenderness with Russell Crowe and Pandorum with Dennis Quaid the same year. His 2010 film credits are Brotherhood as Frank and The Last Rites of Ransom Pride. In 2011, Foster costarred with his brother in Rampart, which also stars Woody Harrelson. His other film credits include Mr. Jones (2013), Poor Boy (2016), and Like Father (2018).
Jon Foster Balances Acting With His Music Career
Away from acting, Jon Foster has embraced music as the co-founder of the electronic-soul duo Kaneholler. He launched the music duo in 2011 with his wife, Chelsea Tyler, the daughter of the renowned Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler. Foster handles production and instrumentation while Chelsea does the vocals. Kaneholler combines different sounds, including R&B, soul, and electronic. They have released several EPs and performed at major events such as the Budweiser Made in America Festival. The duo has presence on YouTube, Soundcloud, and other major social media platforms.
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