Who Is In the Law & Order 2022 Cast?

The Law & Order 2022 cast is not the same as the original show. Law & Order has been on television for so long that it’s easy to forget who was there, who is gone, and who might be new, but we have all you need to know right here. Here’s the deal. Law & Order was introduced to us in 1990 and ran for a staggering 20 seasons. The show produced a number of Law & Order spinoffs over the years, but there is nothing quite like the original. When it was announced in 2021 that the show would return, fans were excited. The show was renewed for a second (but also 22nd) season in late 2022, and fans are excited to see who is part of the Law & Order 2022 cast.
Sam Waterston is Back as Jack McCoy
Being that the talented actor decided to return for a 22nd season, he is now the longest-running member of this show. He’s back to lead the team to success, and he’s not playing any games. He’s the district attorney working with police, attorneys, and other members of the law to ensure that the law is obeyed and all is well. Waterston is making history coming back for this season.
Jeffrey Donovan is Playing Detective Frank Cosgrove
He’s not part of the original story. He joined the new show, but he’s good at what he’s doing. He plays the partner of a longtime detective (the one played by Anthony Anderson). He’s not easy, though. He’s tough. The character is old-school to a fault in many situations, but he has no problem doing whatever needs to be done to make sure that there is justice served. He’s pretty much the bad cop in the situation, but he does it so well that we don’t even mind.
Camryn Meinham Returns Lt. Kate Dixon
She was here in the past, and she’s back now. The key here is that Dixon was not a main cast member in the original series. She was a guest star, but they liked her enough to make her a main one when the new show came to television. She’s the woman who takes over Anita Van Buren’s job as Lt. Van Buren was initially played by the very talented S. Epatha Merkerson, who we all know is doing her thing over on CBS on the hit show Chicago Med.
Hugh Dancy is the new A.D.A. Nolan Price
And Nolan Price is such a perfect name for an ADA. He is the man who made a name for himself as House, and now he is the man showing up to play a new role in this hit show. Dancy’s character really has a complicated past we will learn more about in the coming days, but he’s certainly a man who has a deep love of the law and seeing people go to jail. He was a prosecutor before, so this is an interesting turn of events for this character.
Odelya Halevi is Back to Play ADA Samantha Maroun
She’s not original to the series, but she was here for season 21 following the 11-year break the show took. She works well with the cast because her character is unflinchingly direct and to the point, which is exactly what they need. She’s ready to see justice served, like the rest of the characters, but she also says precisely what is on her mind. She has no problem saying what everyone else is thinking and is unbothered by anyone’s opinion. She’s a strong character and a good one to have.
The 22nd season of Law & Order returned in September 2022, but it’s back in 2023 for the remainder of the season. If you’re unsure how to watch, you can watch live on Thursday evenings at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. You can also watch it the day after it airs when it drops on Peacock. The entire season that’s already aired on television is available to download and view on Peacock right now. You can catch up on the show before the new episode airs this week if need be. In case you are wondering if the newly revamped version of this show is worth watching, it is. It’s not exactly like the original, but it works.
It seems that television is going that route. Shows that went off the air years ago are suddenly being brought back. Law & Order is certainly not the only one. Some shows, such as CSI and Criminal Minds, are back with some of the original cast, different layouts and stories, and a lot going on, and it seems to work. It’s not the same as the original, but it’s good enough to keep watching so far.
