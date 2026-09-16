Who Is Gail Bean? Everything to Know About the ‘Snowfall’ Actress

Gail Bean has become one of television’s most recognizable rising stars thanks to her unforgettable performance in Snowfall. While many viewers first noticed her as Wanda Bell, her career stretches far beyond the acclaimed FX crime drama. Bean has steadily built an impressive résumé with standout roles in film and television, earning praise for bringing depth and authenticity to every character she plays.
From independent films to major TV productions, Gail Bean has continued to prove her range as an actress. She has also expanded into producing while taking on increasingly high-profile projects. With her return in the spinoff series The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, here’s everything to know about Gail Bean, for older and new fans of the actress.
Gail Bean Was Born and Raised in Georgia
The actress was born Gail Mitchell in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She has five siblings and is the youngest and only daughter in her family. Unbeknownst to many new fans, Bean is the daughter of former NFL player and coach Stump Mitchell. Naturally, this gave her a connection to professional sports long before she entered Hollywood. Despite growing up around athletics, Bean eventually discovered that acting was her true passion.
Acting Wasn’t Gail Bean’s Original Career Plan
Gail Bean attended Valdosta State University, where she initially planned to study accounting. Everything changed after one of her professors encouraged her to pursue acting instead. She took the advice seriously, earned her bachelor’s degree, and decided to chase a career in entertainment. During college, she also became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Her Stage Name Has a Personal Story
Although her birth name is Gail Mitchell, she performs professionally as Gail Bean. The nickname “Bean” followed her throughout high school, and she eventually adopted it as her stage name. The change helped create a memorable identity while keeping a connection to her personal life. Interestingly, Gail Bean first became interested in acting in high school, Stephenson High School. Little did she know at the time that her future career would be as an actress.
Unexpected Gave Gail Bean Her Big Break
Gail Bean’s breakthrough came with the 2015 independent drama Unexpected. In the film, Bean played Jasmine, a pregnant teenager whose story unfolds alongside her teacher, portrayed by Cobie Smulders. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where Bean’s performance earned widespread praise. TheWrap even named her one of Sundance’s breakout stars that year, helping introduce her to a much larger audience.
Gail Bean Has Appeared in Several Popular TV Shows
Even before becoming widely known, Gail Bean built a strong television résumé through guest and recurring roles. She has appeared in Atlanta, Insecure, and Chicago P.D. Bean has also appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, Detroiters, Paradise Lost, and Love in the Time of Corona. These performances demonstrated her versatility and helped establish her as a dependable character actress before her breakout success. As such, it comes as no surprise that her character, Roulette, was upgraded in the Starz drama series P-Valley.
She Has Even Worked in Video Games
Many of Gail Bean’s newer fans may not realize the actress also has a video game credit. She provided voice work for Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption II, contributing to the game’s local pedestrian population. While it was a smaller role, it added another medium to her growing list of acting credits. The game was first released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and on Windows in 2019.
Gail Bean Earned Her First Awards Recognition in 2021
Gail Bean’s work on Snowfall did not go unnoticed by critics. She received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series at the Black Reel Awards for Television. The nomination reflected the emotional impact of her portrayal and further established her as one of television’s rising talents. Three years later, in 2024, she received a second nomination for her Snowfall performance, but from the Image Awards (NAACP). This time, she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
She Made Her Stage Debut in 2025
After building an impressive screen career, Gail Bean stepped onto the professional stage for the first time in 2025. She made her theater debut in the West Coast premiere of Table 17 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, the romantic comedy marked a new chapter in Bean’s career as she replaced Kara Young as Jada, co-starring opposite Biko Eisen-Martin and Michael Rishawn.
In Table 17, Jada reunites with her former fiancé for dinner, which forces both characters to confront unresolved feelings and painful memories. The intimate production blended humor, romance, and emotional honesty, giving Bean the opportunity to showcase her talent to a live audience for the first time. The play ran at the Geffen Playhouse from November 5 through December 11, 2025, and further demonstrated that Gail Bean‘s acting skills extend well beyond television and film.
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