35 Photos From Georgia In Our Miniatures Park

by

Do you spend your Georgian vacation in Batumi and don’t have time to explore the whole Georgia?

Or maybe you want to look at familiar sights from a different angle?

Then welcome to Georgia in miniatures park in Shekvetili. Located within one hour drive from Batumi, is easy to access, and you need 30-45 minutes to explore the most iconic sights of Georgia.

More info: georgia-tours.eu

Old Tbilisi

Old Tbilisi different view

Metekhi plateau, Tbilisi

Tbilisi, vice king’s palace

Old Tbilisi

Catholic church Tbilisi

Ksani, lord’s palace

Shatili village

Svetitskhoveli cathedral

Jvari monastery

Ananuri complex

Chateau Mukhrani

Katskhi church

Kutaisi theatre

Katskhi pillar

Ubisa monastery

Ushguli, Upper Svaneti

Synagogue in Oni, Racha

Nikortsminda cathedral

Bagrati kathedral, Kutaisi

Senaki theatre

Ushguli, Upper Svaneti

Likani palace

Batumi, former catholic church

Tsunda church

Rabati fortress

Uplistsikhe

Sapara monastery

Gurjaani Kvelatsminda church

Gori fortress

Svetitskhoveli cathedral

Vardzia

Patrick Penrose
