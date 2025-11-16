35 Photos From Georgia In Our Miniatures Park

Do you spend your Georgian vacation in Batumi and don’t have time to explore the whole Georgia?
Or maybe you want to look at familiar sights from a different angle?
Then welcome to Georgia in miniatures park in Shekvetili. Located within one hour drive from Batumi, is easy to access, and you need 30-45 minutes to explore the most iconic sights of Georgia.
More info: georgia-tours.eu
Old Tbilisi
Old Tbilisi different view
Metekhi plateau, Tbilisi
Tbilisi, vice king’s palace
Catholic church Tbilisi
Ksani, lord’s palace
Shatili village
Svetitskhoveli cathedral
Jvari monastery
Ananuri complex
Chateau Mukhrani
Katskhi church
Kutaisi theatre
Katskhi pillar
Ubisa monastery
Ushguli, Upper Svaneti
Synagogue in Oni, Racha
Nikortsminda cathedral
Bagrati kathedral, Kutaisi
Senaki theatre
Likani palace
Batumi, former catholic church
Tsunda church
Rabati fortress
Uplistsikhe
Sapara monastery
Gurjaani Kvelatsminda church
Gori fortress
Vardzia
