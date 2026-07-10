Who Is Esmé Creed-Miles? 5 Things to Know About the English Actress

Esmé Creed-Miles has quietly become one of Britain’s most intriguing young performers. Audiences first noticed her in the action drama Hanna, but her career stretches far beyond a single breakout role. She combines emotional intensity with physical commitment in a way that sets her apart from many actors of her generation. Critics and audiences often praise her fearless screen presence and grounded performances.
Creed-Miles’s growing filmography also reveals an impressive range. She has worked in thrillers, period dramas, indie films, and fantasy projects within only a few years. Unlike many young stars, she avoids overexposure and chooses projects with strong creative voices. Her careful approach has helped her build a reputation as a serious actress instead of a short-lived television sensation. Here are a few things to know about Esmé Creed-Miles.
Esmé Creed-Miles Comes From a Famous Acting Family
Esmé Creed-Miles was born on February 5, 2000, in Barnet, London, England. Her parents are acclaimed actors Samantha Morton and Charlie Creed-Miles. Fans of British cinema already know Morton for powerful performances in projects like Minority Report, In America, and The Walking Dead. Her father also built a respected acting career in British television and film, starring in notable projects like The Fifth Element, King Arthur, and Peaky Blinders.
Despite her famous background, Esmé Creed-Miles never truly relied solely on family connections. She spent years developing her skills before landing major roles. Growing up, she attended the independent boarding school Bedales in Hampshire. While her upbringing exposed her to film and storytelling early on, she still worked hard to forge her own identity in the entertainment industry.
Esmé Creed-Miles Made Her Screen Debut as Shirley Temple
Not many of today’s film and TV audiences realise that Esmé Creed-Miles began acting as a child. She appeared in the 2007 film Mister Lonely when she was seven years old. Director Harmony Korine cast her as a young version of Shirley Temple in the unusual drama. The role marked her first professional screen appearance.
After that early performance, she stepped away from acting for several years. Instead of chasing fame as a child star, Creed-Miles focused on growing up and improving her craft. The long gap between roles helped her avoid the pressures that often affect young actors. When she returned to acting as a teenager, she brought far more maturity and confidence to the screen.
She Trained Intensively for the Action Scenes in Hanna
Esmé Creed-Miles did not rely on stunt doubles for every difficult moment in Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna. Reports reveal that she trained in martial arts for several hours daily before filming started. The preparation helped her perform demanding fight scenes more convincingly. The physical training also strengthened the realism of her character.
Her commitment did not go unnoticed, impressing audiences as the action sequences felt raw and believable. She approached the role with discipline instead of treating it as a glamorous television opportunity. Her work ethic became one reason fans of the show connected strongly with her version of Hanna. The series demanded emotional focus and physical endurance, and Creed-Miles handled both challenges successfully.
Esmé Creed-Miles is Bisexual
Esmé Creed-Miles has openly identified as bisexual, making her part of a growing group of young British performers speaking honestly about sexuality and identity. While the actress usually keeps her private life away from public attention, she has never hidden this part of herself. Fans have praised her openness because she avoids turning her sexuality into a publicity tool. Instead, she treats it as a normal aspect of who she is.
Her openness also matters because LGBTQ+ representation in British television continues to grow. Younger audiences often appreciate actors who speak honestly about identity without making it their entire public image. Creed-Miles belongs to a generation of performers who approach sexuality with honesty and confidence. The attitude has helped her connect with fans who admire both her acting talent and her authenticity.
Esmé Creed-Miles Also Writes and Directs Her Own Projects
Acting is not Esmé Creed-Miles’ only creative outlet. She has also worked behind the camera as a writer and director. In 2020, she created the short film Jamie, where she handled writing, directing, and acting duties herself. The project showed another side of her artistic ambitions. While many young actors focus entirely on performing, Creed-Miles clearly enjoys storytelling in different forms. Her interest in filmmaking suggests she may eventually build a career similar to other actor-directors in British cinema. Esmé Creed-Miles has also described herself as a musician, which highlights her wider creative interests beyond television and film acting alone.
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