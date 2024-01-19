Who Is David Attenborough?

The acclaimed Godfather of natural history TV, David Attenborough is renowned for his documentaries on nature through which he has traveled far and wide, exploring almost every life form on the planet. For his extensive work on the global population of furry and feathered buddies and the wonders of nature, Attenborough is considered a national treasure in his home country and an international icon. Aside from awards, recognition, and honorary titles bestowed on him, several species and genera have been named after the legendary natural historian.
Beyond his work as a natural historian, David Attenborough is an accomplished broadcaster known for his unique deep smooth ominous voice. He made history as the Controller of BBC Two who introduced audiences to color TV. Attenborough has written, produced, and directed several critically acclaimed television shows, including Blue Planet II, Planet Earth, Life on Earth, and Frozen Planet. While his celebrated career officially began in 1951, Attenborough’s interest in nature was piqued long before he became a professional.
David Attenborough’s Passion For Nature and Wildlife Began From Childhood
Born in Isleworth, Middlesex, on May 8, 1926, David Attenborough is of British nationality. His father, Frederick Attenborough was a principal at the University of Leicester. Thus, Attenborough spent his formative years in College House on the campus alongside his two brothers, Richard and John. He gained two sisters when his father adopted a couple of Jewish refugee girls from Germany during the Second World War.
Collecting natural specimens was a hobby David Attenborough cultivated as a child. His cache of fossils and stones was admired by the legendary archaeologist Jacquetta Hawkes, who encouraged the young Attenborough at the time. Attenborough was 11 years old when he won a contract to supply a large number of newts to the zoology department at the university he grew up in and was paid 3d for each. After graduating from Wyggeston Grammar School for Boys in Leicester, Attenborough received a scholarship to study geology and zoology at Clare College, Cambridge where he gained a degree in Natural Sciences.
A Recap Of David Attenborough’s Career Timeline
An accomplished broadcaster, biologist, and natural historian, David Attenborough joined BBC in 1952 after attracting Mary Adams with his rich resume. However, his early projects were behind the cameras because Adams thought his big teeth wouldn’t be suitable for TV. Attenborough moved an inch closer to natural history programs when he produced and presented Animal Patterns, featuring animals from the London Zoo. Through the program, Attenborough met Jack Lester whom he later replaced as the presenter of Zoo Quest in 1954 when Lester became ill. Zoo Quest subsequently launched him into stardom
David Attenborough resigned from BBC in the early 1960s to further his studies in social anthropology but was later invited to take the position of controller of BBC2 which he accepted. He held the position from March 1965 to 1969 and turned things around at the struggling channel. In several decades, Attenborough has built an illustrious television career as a writer and narrator. His works include the Planet Earth franchise and The Blue Planet. He served as President of the Royal Society for Nature Conservation from 1991 to 1996. From his stint on Zoo Quest in the 1950s to his most recent exploits in nature, Attenborough has traveled to several places in the world and examined almost every aspect of life and nature on Earth.
What Is David Attenborough’s Net Worth?
Despite his humble beginnings, David Attenborough has climbed to the top echelons of his career. A heavily decorated broadcaster, Attenborough has received numerous awards and recognitions. In addition to getting over 20 species and genera named in his honor, Attenborough added another feather to his cap with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Beyond the awards and titles, the British broadcaster has also gained financially. David Attenborough’s net worth is estimated at $15 million. Attenborough’s annual salary for 389 minutes of screen time on four shows was calculated to the tune of $16 million in 2022.
Who Was David Attenborough’s Wife?
David Attenborough was married to Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel from February 17, 1950, until her death on February 16, 1997. The marriage produced two children, a son named Robert and a daughter called Susan. Robert is a senior lecturer at the Australian National University in Canberra where he lectures on bio-anthropology for the School of Archaeology. Susan, on the other hand, worked as a primary school headmistress.
Before her death, David Attenborough and his wife resided in their family home in Middlesex. Attenborough’s wife died of a brain hemorrhage after almost five decades of marriage. Thus, her death left a huge vacuum in the television personality’s life. However, he finds solace in his relationship with the natural world. He currently lives in their Middlesex family home with his daughter.
